Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship activities. In-person worship will be at 9 a.m. and worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 6:1-21.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. Plum Tuckered will be worshipping with us on Sunday and Table Grace will be in the parking lot to provide brunch after the service. The church is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message “Wisdom” with scriptures Ephesians 3:14-21. Liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Linda Cody and Lois Hall. The church will have an installation of Elders and Deacons during the service and there will also be coffee and donuts in the fellowship before our service starts. Keep planning ahead for school supplies. The church is handicap accessible. Feel free to bring a friend.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children will begin at 11:30 a.m. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page at Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting at 5:15 p.m. and NA meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML Mite box will be out. Tuesday there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. Faith is observing social distancing at Sunday worship services and face masks are optional. Sunday services can be accessed on Faith’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 3:14-21 and John 6:1-21. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for Sunday is Ephesians 3:14-21 and John 6:1-21. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The off phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and there will be weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have contemporary worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Adult There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “When We Lose Our Way” scriptures this week, 2Samuel d11:1-15; Psalm 149; John 6:1-21; Ephesians2 11-22, DC 162:1-2, 4as, 163:11a. Come join us as testimonies will from the Congregation will be given. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have one service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. We will have guest Rev. Cindy Harvey. Aug. 1 we will return to our regular summer schedule with traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. The 9 and 10:30 a.m. services will be live streamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated individuals but are strongly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Gary Ellerwill be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served following service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. Weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in the community room. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook and YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. and tree removal part on July 31 at 8 a.m. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd Street, welcomes everyone to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Deena Candler is the guest reverend and the Sacrament of Holy Communion will be served during service. The church is handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.