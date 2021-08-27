Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with the baptism of Charleigh Rickard this week and will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The Sunday school program is available on Facebook and YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. On Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the church will have a going away breakfast for Rev. Michael and his family. Come and bid him goodbye. Mark your calendars for Sept. 26 for our soup supper. More details will be coming later. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.

Faith Lutheran Church