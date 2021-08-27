Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., and worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served following service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger. The message is “Quick to Listen, Slow to Speak” with scriptures James 1:17-27. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg and the greeters are Glenda Larsen and Linda Cody. It is recommended that we wear masks during our gatherings. The church is handicap accessible.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have fifth Sunday Special Worship Services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Rally Sunday for the Sunday school will be Sept. 12. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to worship on Sunday at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. The church has weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. The church has weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is James 1:17-27 and Mark 7:1-8, 14-15; and 21-23. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. The church is handicap accessible. The Blessing of the Backpacks will be this weekend. The church council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the Caller will be mailed on Thursday. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with the baptism of Charleigh Rickard this week and will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The Sunday school program is available on Facebook and YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. On Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the church will have a going away breakfast for Rev. Michael and his family. Come and bid him goodbye. Mark your calendars for Sept. 26 for our soup supper. More details will be coming later. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have gospel worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will resume regular monthly meeting Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall with a contemporary Bible study with Pastor Ron followed by a brief business meeting. All ladies are invited and welcome to attend. Please enter through the rear door. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. The Faith Life Ministry is currently collecting miscellaneous school supplies to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for this purpose the congregation can place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “A Place of Prayer for All People” with scriptures Mark 7:1-8; 14, 15, 21-23 Son of Solomon 2:8-13; Psalm 45:1-2, 6-9; James 1:17-27; DC 161:5, 162:3d. Come join us Frank Gunderson is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.