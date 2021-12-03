Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities with education at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10:15 a.m. with Holy Communion. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 3:1-6. Worship videos are released online later in the day.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church will have in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St. The service will feature the Celebrations of Life choir. It is a handicap accessible facility. We are still collecting hats, mittens and gloves for our Christmas project. We are also taking orders for poinsettias. This is the second Sunday of Advent. It is still recommended that we wear masks and sanitize. We are a handicap accessible facility.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church
St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave, will ring the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship on Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults begins at 9:15 a.m. There will be the men’s breakfast Saturday morning at 9 a.m. This weeks scripture is Numbers 14:1-44 with the sermon “A Missed Opportunity.” There will be Wednesday night adult Bible study and youth groups. Visit our website, stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “Birth Announcements” and Holy Communion will be served. Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Monday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Our food pantry is open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. for those who need assistance and for anyone who wishes to drop off food items or monitory donations to support our effort. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Compass Christian Church
Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through 12th and the prayer group meets. Men’s and Women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or the church office at 712-366-9112.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Celebration of Life choir will perform during worship hour. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include UMW Christmas Get Together at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Fellowship Hall, Meal & Message at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall, Santa Shop from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Fellowship Hall (all items are $.50 and Christmas Caroling on Dec. 19 following the church service — soup and hot chocolate will be available after caroling.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are recommended and worship will also be available to watch on YouTube. Our website is SaintJohnELCA.org and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and there will be an Advent Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Philippians 1:3-11 and Luke 3:1-6. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. We have weekly communion, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the service. Upcoming events are Friday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. will be our candle light Christmas Eve service. On Jan. 10, 2022 we will have a council meeting at 8:30 followed by our breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in our fellowship room. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and Julie Skradski will be speaking the message. The theme this week is Prepare the Way” with scriptures Malachi 3:1-4, Luke 1:68-79; Luke 3:1-6; Philippians 1:3-11. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship at the 9:00 a.m. Sunday worship service with Holy Communion. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Mid-week advent service is Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page and on You Tube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.