Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m., education begins at 9 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Bethany Spiritual Director CeCe Mickells will deliver a sermon based on John 8:31-36.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the service. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are recommended and worship will also be available to watch on YouTube. Our website is SaintJohnELCA.org and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and the choir starts practice at 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School and will be painting faces on pumpkins. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon, “Reformation Mottos.” We will be celebrating All Saints Day during this service. Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our food panty is also open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Our last bingo event this year will be held on Nov. 4. For $10 you get a hot dog, chips and 20 games of bingo. Dinner is at 6 and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Additional bingo cards can be purchased and we thank all of you for your support this year. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Praise the Lord!” with the scripture Psalm 146. The liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Linda Cody and Brett Schiller. This is Reformation Sunday and Pantry Sunday. There will be church cleaning today at 9 a.m. Masks and sanitizer are still recommended. We are a handicap accessible facility.
Compass Christian Church
Compass Christian Church (formerly Twin Cities Christian Church), 2007 S. Seventh St., is excited to announce our first Celebration Sunday Service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room is available during the service. We invite you to worship and praise God for leading and providing the way for this move. The church gains a large worship space, additional classrooms, large kitchen, large fellowship hall, ministry teams activity center and two parking lots. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m. , Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through twelfth and the prayer group meets. Come join us for our first community event, Light Night, an event for the whole family on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. Bring your children in costume or come as you are. There will be carnival games, bounce house, candy, food and lots of fun. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or the church office at 712-366-9112.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “Where You Go, I Will Go.” with the scriptures Ruth 1:1-18; Psalm 146; Hebrews 9:11-14; Mark 12:28-34; and Carolyn Bothwell is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Everyone is invited to “Meal and Message” on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Hebrews 9:11-14 and Mark 12:28-34. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have special worship service with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Walnut Grove Baptist Church
Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 1001 N. 29th St., will have a Trunk or Treat on Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m. There is no charge and those who attend can walk or drive through the event.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML mite box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Wednesday there is praise team practice at 6:30 p.m. Thursday the LWML will meet at 1 p.m. in the downstairs fellowship room for a contemporary Bible study with Rev. Ron followed by a brief business meeting. All women are invited and welcome to attend. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page. The Faith Life Ministry is collecting children’s winter hats, gloves and mittens to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for the congregation to place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker is Rev. Kim Crummer with the sermon “Loving Extravagantly.” The scripture will be Mark 14:3-14. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church. Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Wednesday Recharge with dinner and intergenerational activities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the youth group meets Sunday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be one service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for All Saints Day with a donut social following the service. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.