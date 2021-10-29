Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Wednesday Recharge with dinner and intergenerational activities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org .

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the youth group meets Sunday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be one service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for All Saints Day with a donut social following the service. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.