Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “Called Outside our Boundaries” with scriptures Mark 7:24-37 IV; Proverbs 22:1-2, 8-9,22-23; Psalm 125; James 2:1-17; DC 162:4a. Come join us Marlene Swanson is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/ . Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with the praise service at 9 a.m. The 9 and 10:30 a.m. services will be live streamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Sunday is Communion Sunday. The 8 and 10:30 services will serve Communion in cups and the 9 a.m. service will use the intinction method with prepackaged elements as an option. Sept. 12 is Rally Day and the church will have one service at 9:30 a.m. Following the service, the church will have a congressional meeting. The church will return to the fall schedule on Sept. 19 with traditional services at 8 and 11, with the praise service at 9 a.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page.