Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., and will feature Holy Communion. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 7:24-37.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sunday and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, the church has plenty of hand sanitizer and will maintain social distancing. Service will be in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church office phone is 402-740-9868 and check out the church at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc. The church is handicap accessible.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 5:15 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Everyone is invited to “Meal and Message” beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. Feel free to attend our Fall Potluck Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. after worship service.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. The church is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz be delivering the message. This Sunday will feature Holy Communion and playing the bells. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger. The message is “Faith Without Works is Dead” with scriptures James 1-13, 14-17. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Linda Cody and Mike Perry. This is Holy Communion and pantry Sunday. It is recommended that we wear masks during our gatherings. The church is handicap accessible.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have traditional worship service at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes will begin on Sept. 12. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Rally Sunday for the Sunday school will be Sept. 12. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is James 2:1-17 and Mark 7:24-37. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “Called Outside our Boundaries” with scriptures Mark 7:24-37 IV; Proverbs 22:1-2, 8-9,22-23; Psalm 125; James 2:1-17; DC 162:4a. Come join us Marlene Swanson is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with the praise service at 9 a.m. The 9 and 10:30 a.m. services will be live streamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Sunday is Communion Sunday. The 8 and 10:30 services will serve Communion in cups and the 9 a.m. service will use the intinction method with prepackaged elements as an option. Sept. 12 is Rally Day and the church will have one service at 9:30 a.m. Following the service, the church will have a congressional meeting. The church will return to the fall schedule on Sept. 19 with traditional services at 8 and 11, with the praise service at 9 a.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Mark your calendars for Sept. 26 for our soup supper. We will having chili, broccoli and cheese, chicken noodle soup and sandwiches with dessert and drinks. We will also have our bake sale during the soup supper. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The Sunday school program is available on Facebook and YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have gospel worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. The Faith Life Ministry is currently collecting pencil boxes, dry erasers and markers to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for this purpose the congregation can place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 712-323-6445.