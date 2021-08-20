Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The office number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc and the church is handicap accessible.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church