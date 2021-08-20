Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., and worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 6:56-69.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger. The message is “The Offensive Words of Jesus” with scriptures John 6:51-58. Liturgist is Vicki Hallberg and the greeters are Linda Cody and Sandy Kmezich. There will be a combined Deacon and session meeting on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children will begin at 11:30 a.m. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page at Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting at 5:15 p.m. and NA meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Idea Exchange (teaching crafts to others) will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have contemporary worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. On Aug. 29 at 9:30 a.m., the church will have a going away breakfast for Rev. Michael and his family. Come and bid him goodbye. Mark your calendars for Sept. 26 for our soup supper. More details will be coming later. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. The church is handicap accessible. The Blessing of the Backpacks will be this weekend. The church council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the Caller will be mailed on Thursday. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The office number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc and the church is handicap accessible.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served following service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. Nacho Bingo will be on Thursday and for $10 you get a nacho platter and 20 games of bingo. Dinner is at 6 and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to join the in-person worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday morning worship services are also streamed live via our Facebook page and will later be uploaded to YouTube. Other activities include choir rehearsal at 9:20, worship-noisy offering at 10 a.m. and Augsburg confession Bible study at Madden’s Home at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday; Al-Anon on Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.; P.E.O. Group on Tuesday; Lewis and Clark Group at 8:30 a.m. and the council meeting; Bible study at 9:30 a.m., the food and pet food pantry at 11, and prayer team at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday; and the food and pet food pantry at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 6:10-20 and John 6:56-69. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to worship on Sunday at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. The church has weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. The church has weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with the praise service at 9 a.m. The 9 and 10:30 a.m. services will be live streamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Sept. 12 is Rally Day and the church will have one service at 9:30 a.m. The church will return to the fall schedule on Sept. 19 with traditional services at 8 and 11, with the praise service at 9 a.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “A Place of Prayer for All People” with scriptures 1 Kings 8:1, 6, 10-11, 22-30, 41-43; Psalm 84; John 6:56-69; Ephesians 6:10-20; and DC 156:5, 162:7a-c. Come join us Marie Ellithorpe is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML mite box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. The Faith Life Ministry is currently collecting miscellaneous school supplies to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for this purpose the congregation can place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. James Goodenberger. The church is handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.