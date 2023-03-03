Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided. Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Mt. Hope United MethodistMt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian ChurchGethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message, “Have Faith.” Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Hot Diggity Dog Bingo will be held on March 23, with dinner at 6 p.m. and bingo starting at 6:30. For $10 per person, you get a hot dog, chips and dessert plus 20 games of bingo.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

We are also collecting diapers and wipes for children. These can also be left in bags by the front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran ChurchTimothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country ChurchSt. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring and friendly Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. This Sunday’s message is titled “Just Say Yes or No,” with the Bible reference James 5:12. Greeters are Lori Kirkpatrick and Eric Ziph. Each week we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall after worship.

Sunday school for all ages including adults starts at 9:15. We have children’s church during our regular service.

The ladies Bible study meets Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Youth group meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Church Council will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. The Men’s Breakfast will be Saturday at 9 a.m.

Plans are being made for the annual chili supper Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. This is a free-will offering event. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran ChurchOn Sunday, Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m.

The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian ChurchCompass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Monday morning Bible study meets at 10 a.m. weekly. Separate men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults (ages 18-30) meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is March 7.

On Wednesdays, children in grades K-5 and students in grades 6-12 meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting is held at 6:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist ChurchFifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Broadway United Methodist ChurchBroadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. On Sundays, we hold a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 10:30. Coffee and donuts will be served in the DeLong Lounge between services. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Student Life Breakthrough will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. Bibles at Barley’s is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The Praise Band will practice at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The women’s book study meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

Upcoming events: Volunteers are needed to help pack meals for area families for Kids Against Hunger March 15 at 6:30 p.m. Game Night 2.0 will be Friday, March 31 from 7-9 in the Fellowship Hall.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Bethany Presbyterian Churc

h

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Have Faith,” and the scriptures are Genesis 12:1-4, Romans 4:1-5 and Psalm 121. There will be a children’s chat.

Saturday, March 4 is Social Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. Community Lenten Soup and Table discussion will be held at 12:30 at New Horizon.

Lenten Bible Study will Monday, March 13 at 11 a.m. Girl Scouts will meet Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ ChurchCommunity of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Explore Your Faith.” Scripture readings will be Romans 4:5, 13-17; Genesis 12:1-4a; Psalm 121; and John 3:1-17.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at https://www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist ChurchAre you search to know more about God and his divine plan for you? Come to Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B. Join us for worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. There is room for the little ones in the family to learn about God according to their ages. The people are friendly, worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible.

We will host Lenten Luncheons every Wednesday through March 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are currently going through the book of Proverbs.

We are in prayer for the healing of our community and a nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC/Facebook.

Faith Lutheran ChurchFaith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for traditional worship with Holy Communion at our 9 a.m. Sunday service. The Operation Barnabas donation box will be out to accept donations toward helping military service people and their families.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please use the rear door. The Elders will meet Tuesday at 2:30. Wednesday there is Praise team practice at 5:30 p.m., confirmation at 5:45 p.m., and Lenten worship service at 7.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian ChurchNew Horizon Presbyterian will hold Communion services at 8, 9 and 11 a.m., with a soup luncheon following. Youth and adult Sunday school will be at 10.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band meets from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 and the Chancel Choir from 7:30 to 8:30. Building and Grounds will meet March 8 at 4:30 p.m., Administration at 5:30. Stephens will be March 9 at 10:15 a.m., Grief Group at 1 p.m. and Worship Committee at 6:30.

If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian ChurchWestminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites you to worship with us on Sunday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. as we celebrate the second Sunday in Lent. The Rev. Portia Iverson will base her sermon on Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-12 The Faith of Abraham and John 3:1-17 Nicodemus Comes to Jesus by Night.

After worship, members of Council Bluffs Presbyterian Churches will join together for a Lenten Soup/Bread Lunch at New Horizon Presbyterian Church.

We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic ParishOur Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs).

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Our Friday Lenten Fish Dinners will be served on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles. Fried pollock dinners, fish tacos, cheese pizza, french fries, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert, water and lemonade. Adults, $14, and $7 for children age 10 and younger. Beer, wine and soda are available for purchase. Carry-out dinners are also available by calling 712-323-0014.

Join us for Stations of the Cross as we pray and reflect on the moments of Jesus’ journey to Calvary to commemorate His passion and death on the cross for us. Stations of the Cross will be prayed during Lent as follows: Mondays at 6 p.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, followed by a soup supper (March 6, 13, 20 and 27; and April 3); Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church (March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30); and Fridays at 7 p.m. (in Spanish) at Corpus Christi Church (March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31).

Another special opportunity for the Sacrament of Reconciliation during Lent is Thursday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 8 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church and Sunday, March 26 at Corpus Christi-Our Lady of Carter Lake.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran ChurchEmanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! You are invited to join us each Sunday for worship and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee hour.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, a free Lenten dinner Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by worship using Holden Evening Prayer at 7. Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to stay up to date on events and view livestreamed services. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran ChurchSaint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian ChurchThe congregation invites you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2658 Ave. A. Masks are optional. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it.

This Sunday, the Rev. Kathy Sorrell will share her message, “The Workers Are Few.” We celebrate communion weekly, and it is open to all. Guests are invited to join us in the fellowship hall after worship for coffee and donuts.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters meet the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Newcomers are always welcome at both.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC ChurchCome and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. near Bayliss Park. Coffee and light snacks are provided. Our service is also available via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational hosts a weekly NAR-ANON meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. (ring the doorbell by the entrance on the Bayliss Park side). We also host a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is always welcome at First Congregational to enjoy worship, a meal and fellowship. See you soon!

Our Savior’s Lutheran ChurchOur Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. The church is handicapped accessible.

Worship services are Saturday evening at 5:30 and Sunday morning at 10:30. Sunday services are livestreamed on Facebook. Adult Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. and Youth Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Game Day Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building.

Thursday morning Bible Study will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and Prayer Team will meet at 11:15 a.m. On Thursday evenings, the bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. and choir at 7:30. There will also be a Bible Study at 7:30 p.m.

Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry are open by appointment Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the fourth Friday of each month from 5-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day it is open.

St. John’s United Church of ChristSt. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, welcomes everyone to attend Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. We invite you to hear our new minister, Pastor Don Morgan, deliver the Lenten message, “GPS for the Journey.” We celebrate Holy Communion on the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome at the table. Also on the first Sunday of each month, please bring any nonperishable foods that you wish to contribute to the food pantry, and we will deliver them.

Each Wednesday from March 22 through April 5, we will host a Lenten soup supper and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. entitled, “Seven Words of the Cross.”

For information on how to join us by Zoom, email the church at stjohnsucccb@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at stjohnsucc-council bluffs or call 712-322-2174 for additional information.

St. Paul’s Episcopal ChurchSt. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.