Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. There will not be education and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m., with online worship available later in the day. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 21:25-36.
Epworth United
Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Thessalonians 3:9-13 and Luke 21:25-36. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Compass Christian Church
Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through 12th and the prayer group meets. Men’s and Women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or the church office at 712-366-9112.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are recommended and worship will also be available to watch on YouTube. Our website is SaintJohnELCA.org and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and there will be an Advent Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship on Sunday. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Speakers are Mary Parrott and Colleen Durham and the service is “Hanging of the Greens” — when our sanctuary begins to wear Christmas apparel and the meaning of Christmas is revealed. Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Monday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Our Food panty is also open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. for those who need assistance and for anyone who wishes to drop off food items or monitory donations to support our effort. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
New Horizon
Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have praise worship service at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Advent services on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Time to go Home” and the scripture is Jeremiah 33:14-16, Luke 21:25-36. Liturgist is Vicki Hallberg and the greeter is Linda Cody. We are still collecting food items, hats, gloves and mittens for the holidays. There will be a cleaning of the church today at 9 a.m. Plan ahead for our Sunday service at Gethsemane Church on Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m., featuring the Celebration of Life Choir. We are taking orders for poinsettias, they are $5.50 each. We are still recommending masks and sanitizing at this time. We are a handicap accessible facility.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church
St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., will ring the church bells at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to welcome people to worship. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. There will be “Hanging of the Greens” following worship. This week the scripture is Numbers 13:1-33 with the sermon title “The Good, the Bad and the Faithless.” There will be Wednesday night adult Bible study and youth groups. Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9:00 a.m. Sunday worship service and the LWML mite box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. The LWML Christmas party is Thursday at 1 p.m. and all women of the congregation are invited and welcome to attend for Christmas treats, caroling and fellowship. Please remember to bring your Christmas mite bootie. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. The Faith Life Ministry is collecting children’s winter hats, gloves and mittens to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for the congregation to place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and Frank Gunderson will be speaking the message. The theme this week is “The Day Is Coming” with scriptures Jeremiah 33:14-16, Psalm 25:1-10: Luke 21:25-36; and 1 Thessalonians 3:9-13. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. We have weekly communion, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the service. Upcoming events are Friday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. will be our candle light Christmas Eve service. On Jan. 10, 2022 we will have a council meeting at 8:30 followed by our breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in our fellowship room. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.