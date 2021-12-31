Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us Sunday for morning worship beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker is is Rev. Kim Crummer. His sermon is entitled “A New Year” based on Matthew 5:43-48; Matthew 28:18-20. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold in-person worship on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and will feature Holy Communion. The online video will be available later in the day.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. The men’s breakfast will be Saturday morning at 9 a.m. This Sunday’s scripture is Numbers 16: 1-35 with the sermon title “Trials in the Wilderness.” Visit our website, stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Bread of Life.” Communion will be served. Refreshments will be served following service. Adult bible study meets on Monday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Our food pantry is open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and Becca Siert will be bringing us the message. Theme this week is “Gladness for Sorrow.” Our scripture for this week is Jeremiah 31:7-14; Psalm 147:12-20; John 1:1-18; and Ephesians 1:3-14. Brad Knott will be presiding. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message at this service will be “Chosen” and the scripture is Ephesians 1:3-14. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Debbie Underwood and Sharon Farrell. Bethany singers practice at 9:30 a.m. This is Communion Sunday. We will be having a Children’s First Sunday Education following the Children’s Chat. The class will be held in the patio room and led by Linda Cody and Cindy Johnson. We will do church cleaning in the morning today at 9 a.m. We will also undecorate the church following the service. There will be a Circle 4 meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. We are a handicap accessible facility. Happy New Year.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through 12th and the prayer group meets. Men’s and Women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus.

Carter Lake United Methodist Church

Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. Sunday school for Children begins at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Also this week is AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.; NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.; Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.; and craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Broadway Christian Church

Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. We have weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. Bible study is held Wednesday at 10 a.m. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. On Jan. 9 we will have a council meeting at 8:30 followed by our breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in our fellowship room. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional and the Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Soup and Game night on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m., Meal & Message on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. and Meal & Message on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one. We invite you to our Bible study on Thursday at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. If you want us to pray for you, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Our phone number is 712-323-3124.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have one service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and Jan 2. On Jan. 9 we will return to our regular schedule of traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is 10 to 10:45 a.m. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall. The LWML will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall for a contemporary Bible study with Rev. Ron followed by a brief business meeting — please enter by the rear door. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.