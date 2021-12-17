Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have only one praise worship service at 9 a.m. with a congregational meeting to be held immediately after the service. The service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at: timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. There will be no adult Bible class on Sunday. Advent service is on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The midweek Bible study group will now meet on Thursday afternoons from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.

St. Paul’s Evangelical

Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave, will ring the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship on Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. This Sunday during worship will be the children’s Christmas program. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults begins at 9:15 a.m. This week’s scripture is Numbers 15:1-31 with the sermon title “Offerings to God.” The Mission Committee will meet following the worship service. Visit our website, stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities with education at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10:15 a.m. and will feature the Sunday school students presenting their Christmas program. A brief online worship video will be also be released.

Hazel Dell United M

ethodist Church

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.

Carter Lake United

Methodist Church

Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. There will be a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 6:45 p.m.

Gethsemane

Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Birth of Jesus! The Incarnation of God!” Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. We will have a candlelit Christmas Eve service on Friday at 6 p.m. and Holy Communion will be served. Our food pantry is open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and Frank Gunderson will be speaking the message. The theme this week is “O Little Town of Bethlehem” with scriptures Micah 5:2-5a; Psalm 80:1-7; Luke 1:39-55; and Hebrews 10:5-10. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.

Fifth Avenue United

Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Christmas Caroling on Dec. 19 following the church service — soup and hot chocolate will be available after caroling. On Dec. 24 there will be a 6 p.m. early Christmas Eve service and a 11 p.m. late Christmas Eve service.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Blessing of Home” and the scriptures are Micah 5:2-5 and Luke 1:39-55. Liturgist is Sue Perry, the greeters are Linda Cody and Brett Schiller and the Advent candle lighters are Glenda Larsen and family. We will be welcoming new members on this Sunday followed by coffee and treats. Bill Muth will present a holiday solo. Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through 12th and the prayer group meets. Men’s and Women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. There will be a “Gingerbread Eve, Fun for the Whole Family” event on Dec. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be building and decorating nativity gingerbread houses, a family photo booth, hot chocolate bar and at 5:30 pm there will be a short family video along with Christmas carols. The public is invited. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or the church office at 712-366-9112.

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Upcoming events are a candle light Christ Eve Service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. On Jan. 9, 2022, we will have a council meeting at 8:30 a.m. followed by our breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in our fellowship room. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.

Epworth United

Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. There will be a Christmas candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children rejoin the regular worship before communion. Other events this week include tai chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Wednesday Recharge with dinner and intergenerational activities on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., bell choir practice Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m., Christmas Eve services are Dec. 24 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Our worship services and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have traditional worship service with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. The Christmas Eve worship service is at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 24. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

Westminster

Presbyterian Church Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us Sunday as we light the fourth Advent candle. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and guest speaker is Rev. Kim Crummer. His sermon is entitled “Symbolism of Christmas” and is based on Scriptures Micah 5:2-5 and Luke 2:1-14. We are Handicapped Accessible through the northeast door of church.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.