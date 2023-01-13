Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided. Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Mt. Hope United Methodist

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message.

Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society.

Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring and friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults starts at 9:15. Following worship, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the fellowship hall.

This Sunday, the message is titled, “What Do You Desire?,” with the Bible reference James using Chapter 4:1-6. Greeters will be Shelley Ferneau and Mike Turner.

The youth group will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. The ladies Bible study will begin meeting again on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.

Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship featuring Holy Communion begins at 10:15 a.m. The online video will be available later in the day. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 1:29-42.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

The men’s and women’s Bible study groups will meet on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Students in grades 6-12 and children grades K-5 meet Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: Soup Supper & Game Night will be Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Meal & Message will be held again on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. We hold a traditional worship service Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and a praise worship service at 10:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts are served at 9:30 in the DeLong Lounge.

Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Student Life Breakthrough is held Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band rehearses at 5:30 p.m. A community meal is held at 6 p.m., followed by bell choir at 6:30 and choir at 7:30. The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “God Is Faithful.” The scripture is 1 Corinthians 1:1-9. There will be a children’s chat. We will have our annual meeting following the service. The Helping Hands pantry will be Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Session will meet Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Strengthen Your Testimony.” Scripture readings will be 1 Corinthians 1:1-9; Isaiah 49:1-7; Psalm 40: 1-11; and John 1:29-42.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at https://www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

You can find a place of worship at Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B. Worships is Sundays at 9:25 a.m. There is room for the little ones in the family to learn about God according to their age. The building is handicap accessible. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We continue to pray for the healing of our community and nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC-Facebook.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for worship at our 9 a.m. Sunday service.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear door. Confirmation will be held Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian will hold traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Youth and adult Sunday school will meet from 10 a.m. to 10:45.

On Wednesday, the Praise Band meets from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the bell choir from 6:30 to 7:30 and the Chancel Choir from 7:30 to 8:30. Session will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. Children are welcome to attend, but the nursery will not be available.

If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Deena Candler will deliver the message “Come and See” from John 1:35-51. Coffee Time will be held in Fellowship Hall following morning worship. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Join us for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time on Jan. 14-15. The Liturgy of the Word will come from Isaiah 49:3, 5-6; Psalm 40:2, 4, 7-10; 1 Corinthians 1:1-3; and John 1:29-34.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs).

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 am to 5:45 pm at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Upcoming events include: Bingo on Jan. 14 at Carter Lake. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with early bird game at 6:30 p.m.; and Chili/Soup and Pie Cook-off Fundraiser on Jan. 21 at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles after the 4 p.m. Mass to benefit our Missionary Sisters of the Divine Spirit in Colombia to assist them in serving our brothers and sisters living there.

Schedule a Mass Intention in 2023 for your loved ones by calling the parish office. Many dates are still available. For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! You are invited to join us each Sunday for worship and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday we will also have blood press checks with our parish nurse, Crystal. Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to stay up to date on events and view livestreamed services. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Meetings this week include the Quilting Group Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Men’s Club Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Dock Bar & Grill.

The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Worship services are Saturday evening at 5:30 and Sunday morning at 10:30. Sunday school for adults is at 9:15 a.m. and for youth is at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. On Thursday, the bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. and choir at 7:30. Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry are open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day it is open.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.