Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School is 10 a.m. The Youth Group will kick off with a BBQ on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring a side dish to share.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church