Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Sunday, Sept. 26, Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m.
Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 9:38-50.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Come join us in worship at 10: 30 a.m. at Bethany, located at 1900 S. Seventh St. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger's message will be "Confess, Pray, Be Healed" and the scripture is James 5:13-20. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg and greeters are Linda Cody and Sandy Kmezich. There will be church cleaning today at 10 a.m. We are recommending masks, and we are a handicap accessible facility.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service starts at 9:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Ed Steinmetz will be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served in Fellowship Hall following our service. Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m.
Hot Diggity Dog Bingo is back on Thursday, Oct. 7. For $10 you will receive a hot dog, chips, drink and 20 games of Bingo. Additional hot dogs and bingo cards can be purchased! The meal will be served at 6 p.m. or earlier and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 am on Sundays. Masks are recommended. Worship will also be available to watch on YouTube, our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org . Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being.
Sunday school, Confirmation, high school youth group, and Wednesday night bible study are all back in person; come and join us! The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., Council Bluffs, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us.
If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus.
You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane, Carter Lake. We would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional.
Sunday School for children at 10:30 a.m. following service.
The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church.
Also this week:
Monday's AA meeting at 5:15 p.m.
Monday's NA Meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday's Bible Study at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's Craft Idea exchange in fellowship hall at 1 p.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, will have Contemporary Worship Services at 8 a.m and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. Service is livestreamed on Timothy's Facebook page. If you don't have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it's web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net.
Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Adult Bible Class is at 9:15 a.m. The Midweek Bible Study group meets on Thursday mornings 9:30-11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
You are also invited to MEAL and MESSAGE every second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the church's Fellowship Hall. And bring yourselves to our Fall Potluck this coming Sunday, at 11 a.m. after worship service.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate.
The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us.
The Scripture for this coming Sunday: James 5:13-20 and Mark 9:38-50. There is a Bible Study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer Requests: www.epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Broadway Christian Church
Pastor Rev. Carol Hall, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. We have weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church invites you to worship with us in person at 4220 Gifford Road or online at https://twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens, and adults are available throughout the week at various days and times.
Complete information is available at https://www.twincitiescb.org and on our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School is 10 a.m. The Youth Group will kick off with a BBQ on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring a side dish to share.
Wednesday, Sept. 29 the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m.
The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Mark your calendars for Sept. 26 for our soup supper. We will having chili, broccoli and cheese, chicken noodle soup and sandwiches with dessert and drinks. We will also have our bake sale during the soup supper. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. Our theme this week is “Act Boldly." The scriptures this week, Esther 7:P1-6, 9-10, 9:20-22; Psalm 124; Mark 9:38-50; James 5:13-20; DC 151:9. Come join us as Abbey Edwards is speaking the message.
Our services this week will begin at 10:15 am. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML Mite box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall -- please enter by the rear door. Wednesday there is Praise Team practice at 6:30 p.m.
Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page. The Faith Life Ministry is currently collecting pencil boxes, dry erasers and markers and children’s new packaged underwear to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for the congregation to place donations in.
For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service as well as Sunday school are at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. We ask that the service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room.
Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.