Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided. We will cover Jonah this week in our study through the scriptures.

Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Movie Night, 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, with burgers and chips at 6:30.

The collection of items for the Christmas baskets for veterans and the mitten tree will continue through Dec. 18.

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. The church will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us at 9 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message, "The Innkeeper and the Animals." Communion will be served. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Celebration of Life Choir will lead our service, which will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. After the service, we will have our annual cookie walk. You can fill a container with your favorite holiday cookies, candies and bars for $7.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. This Sunday’s message, titled “Faith and Works,” will continue through the book of James using Chapter 2:14-26 as the Bible reference. We will welcome seven new members.

Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Following worship, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall. Greeters are Lori Kirkpatrick and Jan Peters.

Each Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Youth Group meets. The Men's Breakfast will be Saturday at 9 a.m. The Ladies Christmas Tea will be Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship featuring Holy Communion begins at 10:15. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 3:1-12. The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m., the Celebration of Life Choir will present "What Kind of Throne," a Christmas musical of worship and wonder.

The Advent Bible Study will meet Mondays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 from 10-11 a.m. The men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. On the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., the Bridge young adults (ages 18-30) gather at Compass Christian Church. The next meeting is Dec. 5. Childcare is provided. Bring a friend and join us for supper, fellowship and Bible study.

On Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., adult prayer group, students in grades 6-12 and kids in kindergarten through fifth grade meet. For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. We hold a traditional worship service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and a contemporary service at 10:30.

Join us for coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. in the DeLong Lounge. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Regular activities include Student Life Breakthrough Sundays at 6 p.m. in Room 203. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m., and Bibles @ Barleys is at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesdays, Women's Book Study meets at 5 p.m. in the DeLong Lounge, Praise Band practices at 5:30 and a community meal is served at 6. Bell choir and age-level Foundations groups meet at 6:30, and choir practices at 7:30. Men's Bible Study is Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m.

The United Women of Faith are taking orders for cookies and candy for your holiday enjoyment. Orders are due Sunday, Dec. 4. Cookies are $5 per dozen. Order forms can be filled out online by clicking the button at broadwayunitedmethodist.com/events or filling out a paper order form available in an envelop on the bulletin board in the entryway or in the church office. UWF representatives will be available on Sunday mornings to help.

Cookies will be available for pickup from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. At least two-thirds of the proceeds will go toward repair of the sanctuary wall. Monetary donations are welcome.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: Meal & Message, 6 p.m., Dec. 14; and Santa Shop (everything 50 cents) Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. On Christmas Eve, the children will lead the early service at 5:30 p.m. The Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be at 11 p.m. Regular church service at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas. Meal & Message at 6 p.m. Dec. 28.

The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Innkeeper and the Animals.” Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and greeters are Deb Fuller and Linda Cody. There will be a children’s chat. Orders accepted for poinsettias. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday.

Advent Bible Study is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5. Kids Club will be from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10 with a Christmas theme. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Filled With Hope.” Scripture readings will be Romans 15:4-13; Isaiah 11:1-10; Psalm 72:1-7, 18-19; Matthew 3:1-12. Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are having an Advent study on the Christmas characters in relationship with Jesus from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Coffee, juice and refreshments will be served. Come and bring your family and friends.

On Dec. 3 at 8 a.m., we’ll be decorating the church for the season with the hanging of the greens. We will also have a joint/bilingual Christmas candlelight service with the Hispanic ministry Fe y Esperanza on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

We'll host a Christmas program for the Hispanic Community (call Sofia, 712-256-6009). The Scouts Shoe Box Project for Micah House will be on Dec. 10 (shoeboxes needed.) We plan to start 2023 fasting and praying during the first week of January, closing with a prayer service on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC-Facebook. We wish you a blessed Thanksgiving.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service, followed by a Bible study with Pastor Ron. The Operation Barnabas box will be out to accept donations from the congregation to use for projects to support our military service members and veterans and their families.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear door. On Wednesday, there is Praise Team at 5:30 p.m., confirmation at 5:45 and midweek Advent worship service at 7.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church holds a traditional service at 8 and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, communion will be served at all services. Sunday school for kindergarten through eighth grade meets from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school meets at 10 a.m.

On Dec. 18, there will be one service for the Christmas Program at 9:30 a.m., followed by fellowship time. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, there will be a single service at 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band practices at 5:45 p.m., Bell Choir at 6:30 and Chancel Choir at 7:30. The Grief Group will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sunday services are available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The guest pastor is the Rev. Jan Desterhaft. Her sermon is entitled, “Our Journey Toward Christ the King Sunday.” During the month of November, we will be receiving donations for Church World Service Blanket Fund. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of November is dedicated to The Holy Souls in Purgatory. Join us as we celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week at Corpus Christi — Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake. Everyone is welcome.

Readings for First Sunday of Advent include Isaiah 2:15; Psalm 122:1-9; Romans 13:11-14; and Matthew 24:37-44.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m., on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 a.m. (Carter Lake.) Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs.)

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs.)

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Corpus Christi Advent Project — The Social Concerns Committee is sponsoring a four-week gift donation with each week’s donation going to a different local nonprofit or charitable organization. First week: hats, scarves and gloves in all sizes for Council Bluffs Community Schools. Donations may be placed in the entryway.

At Corpus Christi Parish, during the entire month of November, we will specifically hold in prayer all parishioners deceased within the past year. Their names will be displayed in loving remembrance at each worship site, with the Paschal Candle nearby signifying Christ’s perpetual light shining upon these faithful departed. A Book of Remembrance for families to add names of other deceased loved ones to include in prayer during this month will also be available.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Students will be dismissed to Sunday school after the Gospel lesson. Coffee and donuts in the community room after church.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center and Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room.

Our worship service can be found on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Bible studies are held at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and the bell choir practices at 6:30. Confirmation and high school youth meet at 6:30, and the chancel choir practices at 7:30. The Altar Guild will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. Also this week, The Mary Group will meet Thursday at 9 a.m.

The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by Youth Sunday school at 9:30.

Mid-week Advent Meal, craft and service is Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Festival of Christmas, a display of trees, nativities and tableware, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1-4 p.m. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. On Thursday, the bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. and choir at 7:30. The Food and Pet Food Pantry is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on Thursday only between 9:30 and 11 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.