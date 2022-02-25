Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event, on March 13 we will have a council meeting at 8:30 a.m. followed by our breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in our fellowship room. Also watch for our yard sale coming in June. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with online video available later in the day. Pastor Lisa Johnson will deliver a sermon based on Luke 6:27-38.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “Eyewitnesses to His Majesty.” Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6 p.m. on March 2.

Mark your calendars for sloppy Joe bingo on Thursday, March 24. Dinner at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. We have an abundance of food! For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Sunday, Feb. 20, will be a traditional service. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible-teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. Saturday morning at 9 .m. is the men’s breakfast. This Sunday’s scripture is Joshua 4:1-7, with the sermon title “Remembering God.” The men’s breakfast will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Discipleship training will begin at 6 p.m. on March 6. Greeters will be Vianne and Richard Coleman. Plans are being made for the chili dinner and Gospel music on Saturday, March 19. Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship a cry room is available, and childcare for ages 1-4 with drop off at the beginning of the service and pick up after service. Following communion, Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us on YouTube at Compass Christian Church CB. Weekly schedules include Mondays Men’s Bible Study 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes Children’s Group K-5, student group 6th-12th and Adult Prayer Group. Men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. Sunday evenings through March 13 at 7 p.m., Compass Christian Church is hosting Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. This is a Christian-based, 12-week course designed to help you in finding financial freedom through better money management. The facilitator of the class is Dave Bayer. You may sign up for the classes by going to ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1144131. More information may be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org, or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional and the Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events — At 6 p.m. March 2, pancake dinner followed by Ash Wednesday service in Fellowship Hall. At 6 p.m. March 9 Meal and Message, at 6 p.m. March 19 potluck and movie (“Daniel”), at 6 p.m. March 23 Meal and Message.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Not Telling Anyone” and the scripture is Luke 9:28-43. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg and the greeters are Jack and Cindy Johnson. We will have cleaning of the church at 9 a.m. today. Remember to bring change for our Bucket of Hope. Remember the Golden Rule. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship. Our theme this week is “Transform Us.” Our scriptures for this week are Luke 9:28-43, Exodus 34:29-35, Psalm 99:2, Corinthians 3:12-4:2. Services will begin at 10:15 a.m., come join us as Frank Gunderson will be speaking the message. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website at ministries cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Our church is hosting Lenten Luncheons from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday from March 2 to April 6 and you are welcome to attend. We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and the nation for God. If you want us to pray for you, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at facebook.com/groups/friends.epworth. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and our phone number is 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th Street, will celebrate the Transfiguration of our Lord with creative worship at 9 a.m. Sunday worship service and the LWML mite box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. Bible study that is open to everyone, in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Ash Wednesday services at 7 p.m. on March 2. Thursday the LMWL will meet at 1 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study with Pastor Ron, followed by a brief meeting and all women of the congregation are invited to attend. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School is 10-10:45 a.m. New Horizon will host an evening musical at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. The deacons will meet at 6 p.m. on March 3. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Doug Darnold will be our guest speaker and his sermon is entitled “Our Focus in Prayer.” Scriptures for Sunday are Psalm 100 and Matthew 6:5-15. The sacrament of Holy Community will be served during worship. Following worship we will meet in the conference room for coffee and hold our annual meeting. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St. in Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Council Bluffs location. Our weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. in Council Bluffs and at 9:30 a.m. in Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon in Council Bluffs. Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in Council Bluffs.

Ash Wednesday is on March 2. The Ash Wednesday Mass and the distribution of ashes will be held at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles as follows: 7 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m. (bilingual). Parish Mini Lenten Retreat and Eucharistic Adoration led by Rev. Victor Schinstock O.S.B. from Conception Abby on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. until noon at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles. All are welcome! For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 for Spanish, or visit our parish website at corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service as well as Sunday school are at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Other events this week include Mardi Gras Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., Tai Chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Ash Wednesday services at noon and 7 p.m. on March 2, Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. On Sunday, Feb. 27, we will host our annual Mardi Gras celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Go to our Facebook page for details. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube, our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m., along with the Bell Choir. No confirmation class this week, as you will be working on your Lent projects. Other meetings this week: There will be a Lenten meal at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, followed by Ash Wednesday worship at 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.