Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. and will feature Holy Communion. The online video available later in the day. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 2:1-11.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St. in Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. — at the Council Bluffs location. Our weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. in Council Bluffs and at 9:30 a.m. in Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is noon in Council Bluffs. Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in Council Bluffs. Family fun night occurs once a month on a Friday at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles and all are welcome. For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 for Spanish, or visit our parish website at corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Light That Is Jesus Brings.” Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross Hullinger’s message will be “Spiritual Gifts” and the scripture is 1 Corinthians 12:1-11. The liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Sandy Kmezich and Linda Cody. We will have educational Sunday for the children after the Children’s Chat. We will also have a congregational meeting following our worship service. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “A Sign of Things to Come.” Our scripture for this week is John 2:1-11; Isaiah 62:1-5; Psalm 36:5-10; and 1 Cor 12:1-11. Come join us as Don Dilts will be speaking the message and Chris Gunderson will be presiding. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries cofchrist.org.

Fifth Avenue United

Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional and the Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Soup and Game night on Saturday at 6 p.m. January 8 6 pm Soup and Game night and Meal & Message on Wednesday at Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

Compass Christian Church Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday; children’s group kindergarten through fifth grade, student group sixth through 12th grade and adult prayer group are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. Starting Sunday, the church is hosting Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University on Sunday nights through March 13 at 7 p.m. This is a Christian-based, 12-week course designed to help you in finding financial freedom through better money management. Dave Bayer is the facilitator of the classes. Go to ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1144131 to sign up. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

St. Paul’s Evangelical

Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. The Youth Christian Education Committee meets on Monday at 6 p.m. and the Church Council Meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. This Sunday’s scripture is Numbers 16: 36-50 with the sermon title “Life in the Wilderness.” Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming events include a council meeting a 8:30 a.m. on Sunday followed be breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship room. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities, everyone is welcome.

Emanuel Lutheran Church Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service as well as Sunday school are at at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, has traditional services on Sunday at 8 and 11 and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. On Jan. 30 we will have one service at 9:30 a.m. followed by our annual Congregational Meeting. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one. We invite you also to our Bible study on Thursday at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. If you want us to pray for you, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and our phone number is 712 323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th Street, will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9:00 a.m. Sunday worship service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. There is a church council meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page and on You Tube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.