Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event, Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be our Yard Sale/Bake Sale at the church. On Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. In-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. Online video available later in the day. Bethany Spiritual Director CeCe Mickells will deliver a sermon based on John 14:23-29.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Becky Balestri will be delivering the sermon. Join us for refreshments following service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m.

On Saturday June 4 from 7 a.m. to noon, we will have our annual Rummage and Bake Sale. Rummage sale items will not be priced, you pay what you think it’s worth. Don’t miss out on the fabulous home baked goods, these items will be priced

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent refund cans/bottles for one of our Mission Projects, The Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m.

For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Sunday, May 15 will be a traditional service with Communion. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a growing, friendly Bible teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages including adults begins at 9:15 a.m. There will be a Youth Christian Education Committee Meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. This Sunday’s scripture is Hebrews 11:1-6 with the sermon title “Faith to Please God. Greeters are Melody and Larry Diamond. Visit our website www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. 7th St, just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, and childcare for ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube. Men’s Bible Study, Prayer, and Fellowship Group meets Mondays at 7:30 p.m.

Coming Monday, July 18 through Wednesday, July 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. is our Free Sports Camp, “Heart of a Champion” for children who have completed kindergarten through grade 5. Children may choose field hockey or cheer. Registration is at compasscb.org/events.

Camp of the Good Shepherd, for preschool through graduating seniors, is coming up in June. Please check our Facebook page for all the details.

For questions or more information you may go to our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org, or by calling the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Avenue, invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Starting June 5 our worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events — May 25 6 p.m. Meal & Message.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Our worship service will be led by the musical group Witness. Liturgist is Shari Dillehay and the greeters are Lynn and Connor Eckley and Linda Cody. Saturday, June 4 is the Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On June 5, there will be a Townhall meeting after worship with lunch being provided. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship. Our theme this week is “Prepare a Sanctuary.” Our scripture for this week is: John 14:23-29; Psalm 67; Acts 16:9-15; Rev. 21:10, 22—22:5. Services begin at 10:15 a.m. Amber Newcom will be speaking the message. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Come and join us as Brad Knott will be speaking. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website, cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and the nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service and the LWML mite box will be out to accept donations by the congregation towards LWML’s mite mission goals. There is a congregational meeting following the Sunday service at 10 a.m. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall – please enter by the rear door and the horse shoe league will meet at 7 p.m. in the area behind the church. Thursday the Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship in the church basement. All women are invited and most welcome to participate. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional.

LWML currently has ongoing mission projects of collection of eyeglasses and new socks of any size and there are receptacles in the Narthex for accepting donations from the congregation. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page and on You Tube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. The LWML is collecting eyeglasses, new children’s underwear and new socks of all sizes for various mission projects and there are containers in the Narthex for collecting those items. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School for children and adults is 10 to 10:45 a.m. Vacation Bible School Beach Party 2022 will be held June 27 through 30 for Pre-K through 5th grade. Registration is now open at vbsmate.com/newhorizon. The Good Grief Group will meet Thursday May 26 at 1:00 p.m. Our services are available on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 South 32nd Street, welcomes everyone to join us for worship no Sunday, May 8, 2022, 10:30 a.m. Rev. Kim Crummer will be our pastor. His sermon is based on Scripture: John 15:1-8. We are Handicapped Accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 4th Avenue, Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North 9th Street, Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 am (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 pm (Council Bluffs). Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 pm and on Sunday at 8 am and 10 am (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 am (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is 12 pm (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 am to 5:45 pm at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Rummage Sale at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles (3304 4th Avenue) – Friday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bingo at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake (3501 North 9th Street, Carter Lake) – Saturday, May 14 – Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Early Bird Game starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. This Sunday is the last gathering for the season for our Sunday School class at 9:30 a.m. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi in the youth center Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org<http://emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube, our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. The Bell Choir practices at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the Chancel Choir starts at 7 p.m.

Other meetings this week: the Finance Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Sewing Group will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The Men’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.. on Thursday. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ)Rev. Carol Hall and the members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday Worship, 9 a.m., at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Avenue A. Rev. Kathy Sorrell will provide this week’s message, “Four Days Late.” Following worship, you are invited to join us in fellowship for coffee and donuts!

We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. Join us for Bible study on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6pm and Fridays at 7:30pm. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests, or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 1st Avenue in Council Bluffs. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via ZOOM. Please email the church for information to join the ZOOM meeting: cbfirstcong@gmai.com

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month, from 5-6:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a hot meal inside!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our

Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Youth Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Worship services Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meeting Monday and Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Tuesday morning Rebekah Circle at 9:30 a.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study at 9:15 a.m. and prayer time at 11:15 a.m. Thursday evening OSL Ringers at 6:30 p.m. and OSL Singers at 7:30 p.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday evening at 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment please call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. the day of. Note new Food Pantry phone number is 712-522-3522. Neighborhood Block Party coming up May 21st from 3-5 pm in the Church parking lot. Games, food, music and ice cream provided.