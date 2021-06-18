Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. In-person worship begins at 9:30 a.m., and will feature Holy Communion and Holy Baptism. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 4:35-41.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page at Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting at 5:15 p.m. and NA meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed as much as possible and masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. The church is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday. There will be weekly communion, and CDC guidelines will be in place. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Speaking With Hearts Wide Open” and the scripture is 2 Corinthians 6:1-13. Liturgist is Sue Perry and greeters are Sandy Kmesich and Linda Cody. There will be a session meeting Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Feel free to bring a friend to worship. We are a handicap accessible facility.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to wish everyone a happy Fathers Day! The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Corinthians 6:1-13 and Mark 4:35-41. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., would like to wish everyone a happy Fathers Day! The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for Sunday is 2 Corinthians 6:1-13 and Mark 4:35-41. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The off phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold worship in the worship center at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. Masks are optional except when singing. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to join the in-person worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Face masks are optional, especially if you have been vaccinated. Sunday morning worship services are also streamed live via our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church invites, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday in the library from 9 to 11 a.m. Bible study will not meet on June 24. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday with speaker Chris Gunderson. Our theme this week is “Come in the Name of the Lord” scriptures this week, 1 Samuel 17:1a, 4:11, 19:23, 32-49; Psalm 9:9-20. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services, and we want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. The church is observing social distancing at Sunday worship services and face masks are optional. Everyone should enter through the rear entrance. Sunday services can also be accessed on Faith’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have an abbreviated schedule for worship services in July. Each Sunday in July we will have one service at 9:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated individuals but are strongly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Please mark your calendar for our July worship schedule.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S 32nd St., invites everyone to worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The guest Reverend will be Rev. Cynthia Harvey. The Proclamation of the Good News is entitled “Slaying the Giants” with scriptures 1 Samuel 17:32-39 and 2 Corinthians 6:1-13. The church takes the needs of all members seriously and will follow CDC guidelines. The church is handicapped accessible through northeast door of church.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetzwill be delivering the message. In celebration of Father’s Day, we invite you to join us for a pot luck feast following worship service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.