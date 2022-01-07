Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with online video available later in the day. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 3:15-17, 21-22.

St. Paul’s Evangelical

Country Church St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. The Youth Christian Education Committee meets on Monday at 6 p.m. and the Church Council Meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. This Sunday’s scripture is Numbers 16: 36-50 with the sermon title “Life in the Wilderness.” Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Community of Christ Church Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Called by Name.” Our scripture for this week is Isaiah 43:1-7; Psalm 29; Luke 3:15-17, 21-22; Acts 8:14-17. Come join us as John Edwards will be speaking the message. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries cofchrist.org.

Compass Christian Church Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday; children’s group kindergarten through fifth grade, student group sixth through 12th grade and adult prayer group are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United

Methodist Church Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional and the Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Soup and Game night on Saturday at 6 p.m. January 8 6 pm Soup and Game night and Meal & Message on Wednesday at Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

Epworth United

Methodist Church Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one. We invite you also to our Bible study on Thursday at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. If you want us to pray for you, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and our phone number is 712 323-3124.

Gethsemane

Presbyterian Church Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Bread of Life” and Holy Communion will be served. Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Mt. Hope United

Methodist

Church Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming events include a council meeting a 8:30 a.m. on Sunday followed be breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship room. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities, everyone is welcome.

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross Hullinger’s message will be “Redeemed and Called by Name” and the scripture is Isaiah 43:1-7. Liturgist is Shari Dillehay and greeters are Micala Dillehay and Linda Cody. There will be a Deacons meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. We will undecorate the church after the worship service. There will be a Session meeting on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Linda Cody’s home. Bethany women will meet on Thursday at 11 a.m. Masks are recommended and we are a handicap accessible facility.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th Street, will have contemporary praise worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service and the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall and there is an elders’ meeting at 2:30 p.m. The LWML will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall for a contemporary Bible study with Rev. Ron followed by a brief business meeting — please enter by the rear door. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 712-323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, will return to our regular schedule of traditional services at 8 and 11 and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. On Wednesday the Building and Grounds Committee will meet at 4 p.m. followed by the Administration Committee at 5 p.m. Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. On Thursday the Good Grief Group will meet at 1 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Deena Candler will be our guest speaker and her sermon is entitled “Not Just Another Face in the Crowd.” The scripture for Sunday is Isaiah 43:1-4and 1 John 3:1-3. We are handicap accessible through the northeast door of church.