Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger, who will deliver the message, “Do Not Be Weary in Doing What Is Right.” Our worship service runs from 9 to 10 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. This Sunday’s message, titled “True Religion Part 2,” will continue through the book of James using Chapter 1:26-27 as the Bible reference.

Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Following worship, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall. Greeters are Melody Diamond and Mike Turner. The bell choir will play this week.

Each Wednesday at 7 p.m., Ladies Bible Study and Youth Groups meet. New member class meets at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Church cleaning day will be Saturday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

The annual Thanksgiving Potluck will be Sunday, Nov. 20 following worship. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., followed by in-person worship at 10:15. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 21:5-19. The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

The men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m.

On the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., the Bridge young adults (ages 18-30) gather at Compass Christian Church. The next meeting is Nov. 22. Childcare is provided. Bring a friend and join us for supper, fellowship and Bible study.

On Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., adult prayer group, students in grades 6-12 and kids in kindergarten through fifth grade meet.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. We hold a traditional worship service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and a contemporary service at 10:30.

Join us for coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. in the DeLong Lounge. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Regular activities include Student Life Breakthrough Sundays at 6 p.m. in Room 203. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m., and Bibles @ Barleys is at 8:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the DeLong Lounge. Praise Band Rehearsal will be at 5:30. A Community Meal will be served at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by Foundations Groups and Bell Choir rehearsal at 6:30. Choir will practice at 7:30.

Men’s Brown Bag: The Bible Year, meets Thursdays at noon. Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

The United Women of Faith are now taking orders for cookies and candy for your holiday enjoyment. Cookies are $5 per dozen. Order forms can be filled out online by clicking the button at broadwayunitedmethodist.com/events or filling out a paper order form available in an envelop on the bulletin board in the entryway or in the church office. UWF representatives will be available on Sunday mornings to help.

Orders are due Sunday, Dec. 4. Cookies will be available for pickup from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. At least two-thirds of the proceeds will go toward repair of the sanctuary wall. Monetary donations are welcome.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming Events: Meal & Message, 6 p.m., Nov. 9; Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12; free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Nov. 19.

The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Do Not Be Weary in Doing What Is Right,” and the scripture is 2 Thessalonians 3:6-13. Liturgist is Lois Hall and greeters are Sally Johnson and Linda Cody. There will be a children’s chat and a solo by Bill Muth.

Bible study will be at 11 a.m. on Monday. Saturday, Nov. 19 is Helping Hands Pantry from 8 to 10 a.m. Session will meet at 10 a.m. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Happy Thanksgiving to all! Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are having an Advent study on the relationship of the Christmas characters with Jesus. Join us Tuesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be fellowship and something to eat, as well. Come and bring your family and friends.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC-Facebook. We wish you a blessed Thanksgiving.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for contemporary praise worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. The Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music as we observe Veterans Day by honoring our veterans and active service members of the military with special music and a display of the flags of all branches of the military.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear door. The Elders will meet Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. On Wednesday, confirmation classes are at 5:45 p.m., and the church council meets at 7:30 p.m. The Sewing Sisters meet Thursday at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship. All ladies of the congregation are invited.

Sunday worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church holds a traditional service at 8 and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school for kindergarten through eighth grade meets from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school meets at 10 a.m.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Team will meet at 5:45 p.m., bell choir at 6:30 and Chancel Choir at 7:30. The Prayer Shawl Group will meet Monday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. Session meets Thursday at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 20, join us for a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. followed by a potluck. Sunday services are available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the month of October, we will be receiving Peace and Global Witness offering. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of November is dedicated to The Holy Souls in Purgatory. Join us as we celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week at Corpus Christi — Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake. Everyone is welcome.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m., on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 a.m. (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs).

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Bingo will be offered on Nov. 12 at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the early bird game starting at 6:30.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Students will be dismissed to Sunday school after the Gospel lesson. Coffee and donuts in the community room after church.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center and Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room.

Our worship service can be found on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

We hold Bible studies at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Confirmation and high school youth also meet at 6:30. Bell choir practices Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., followed by Chancel Choir at 7:30. Other meetings this week include The Esther Group Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and The Mary Group Thursday at 9 a.m.

The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday School begins at 9:15 a.m., and Youth Sunday School (skit, music, Bible story and games) at 9:30. Harvest Fest Dinner (free-will offering), silent and live auction will be Sunday, Nov. 20 at noon. All are invited.

For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Bell choir practice is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by choir practice at 7:30 p.m.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. On Thursday, the bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. and choir at 7:30. The Food and Pet Food Pantry is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on Thursday only between 9:30 and 11 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.