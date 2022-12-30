Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided.

Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Mt. Hope United Methodist

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., welcomes you to join us on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m.Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults starts at 9:15. Following worship, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the fellowship hall.

This Sunday, the message is titled, “Wisdom from Above,” and we will be continuing through the book of James using Chapter 3:13-18 as the Bible reference. Greeters will be Jan and Dave Clayton.

The youth group will have a New Year’s party on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. Youth group will meet again on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

On Sunday, Jan. 1, Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. In-person worship featuring Holy Communion begins at 10:15 a.m. The online video will be available later in the day. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 2:13-23.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

The men’s and women’s Bible study groups will not meet on Jan. 2. Both will resume on Jan. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults will not meet on the first Tuesday of January but will meet again on the third Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Students in grades 6-12 and children grades K-5 meet Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance.

On New Year’s Day, we will hold one combined service at 9:30 a.m.

Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

The Blue Christmas service has been postponed until Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m. The office will be closed on Jan. 2. On Wednesday, praise band rehearsal will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by a community meal at 6 and Foundations age-level small groups and ministries at 6:30. There will be no choir or bell choir on Jan. 4.

The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: Meal & Message at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11. Soup Supper & Game Night will be Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Meal & Message will be held again on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Wisemen.” There will be a children’s chat. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Listen and Respond.” Scripture readings will be Matthew 2:13-23; Isaiah 63:7-9; Psalm 148; Hebrews 2:10-18.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at https://www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Have a Happy New Year everyone! Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We plan to start 2023 fasting and praying during the first two weeks of January, closing with a prayer service on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

We continue to pray for the healing of our community and nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC-Facebook.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for traditional worship with Holy Communion at our 9 a.m. Sunday service. The Operation Barnabas donation box will be out to accept contributions from the congregation towards mission support projects for U.S. veterans and Armed Forces members and their families.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear door. On Wednesday, there is Praise Team at 5:30 p.m. but no confirmation classes.

The LWML will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study with Pastor Ron, followed by a brief business meeting to discuss potential and ongoing mission projects in our community and around the world through LWML mite donations. All women of the congregation are invited to attend.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian will hold one service at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Communion will be served. We will resume our regular three-service schedule on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8, 9 and 11 a.m.

Sunday school will also resume on Jan. 8 with a multi-grade age group meeting at 10 a.m. and Adult Sunday school meeting at 10 in the Hearth Room. The church office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Deacons will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Sunday services are available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

You are invited to the Celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass! All are welcome.

Readings for Dec. 31/Jan. 1, The Octave DAy of Christmas Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, include Numbers 6:22-27; Psalm 67:2-3, 5-6, 8; Galatians 4:4-7; and Luke 2:16-21.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 am (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs).

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 am to 5:45 pm at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! You are invited to join us each Sunday for worship at 9:30 a.m. Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to stay up to date on events and view livestreamed services. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will hold worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Saturday evening worship is at 5:30. There will be no Sunday school or worship service on New Year’s Day.

For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. On Thursday, the bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. and choir at 7:30. Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day of the pantry.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.