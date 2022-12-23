Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided. We will cover the scriptures concerning Christmas this week in our study through the scriptures.

Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The Christmas Eve Service will be at 6:30 p.m., with refreshments after the service.

Mt. Hope United Methodist

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. The church will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. We welcome you to join us on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. The church will hold a candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The message will be “A Savior Is Born,” using the Bible reference Luke 2:11. Greeters will be Lori Kirkpatrick and Marsha Parker.

There will be no regular Sunday morning service. There will be no youth group this week.

Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Services at 5 and 10 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, the church will hold a worship service at 9 a.m.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

We invite you to join us Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. for our Christmas Eve service and Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Each of these services will highlight a different aspect of the nativity story.

The men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults will not meet in December. Wednesday night activities will not meet Dec. 28.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance.

Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 and 6 p.m., with the first being a praise service and the second traditional. On Christmas Day, one service featuring lessons and carols will be held at 9:30 a.m. Pajamas will be allowed.

Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

The Blue Christmas service has been postponed until Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, Broadway will hold one worship service at 9:30 a.m.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: On Christmas Eve, the children will lead the early service at 5:30 p.m. The Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be at 11 p.m. Regular church service at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas. Meal & Message at 6 p.m. Dec. 28.

The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have our Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. There will be no service on Sunday, Dec. 25. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Baby Jesus.” There will be a children’s chat and lighting of the last Advent candle.

Deacons will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. The Girl Scouts will also meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. A church cleaning will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Unto Us a Child Is Born.” Scripture readings will be Isaiah 9:2-7; Psalm 96; Luke 2:1-7; and Titus 2:11-14. Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at https://www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone! Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We will have a joint/bilingual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with the Hispanic ministry Fe y Esperanza on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

We plan to start 2023 fasting and praying during the first two weeks of January, closing with a prayer service on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

We continue to pray for the healing of our community and nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC-Facebook.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for worship at our 9 a.m. Sunday service.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear door. On Wednesday, there is Praise Team at 5:30 p.m., confirmation at 5:45 and midweek Advent worship service at 7.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, we will have one service at 9:30 a.m. We will resume our regular three-service schedule on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will also resume on Jan. 8 with a multi-grade age group meeting at 10 a.m. and Adult Sunday school meeting at 10 in the Hearth Room. Sunday services are available on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. as we celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent. The guest pastor is the Rev. Portia Iverson. Her sermon is entitled, “‘Yes’ to Joy!” Scriptures will include Isaiah 35:1-10 on the return of the redeemed to Zion and Luke 1:47-55 on Mary’s Son of joy. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

You are invited to the Celebration of the Nativity of the Lord! Join us for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. All are welcome.

Our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass schedule is as follows: Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church; at 6 p.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake; at 8 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church (Spanish); and Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church.

Readings for the Nativity of the Lord include Isaiah 52:7-10; Psalm 98:1-6; Hebrews 1:1-6; and John 1:1-18.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! This Sunday’s worship at 9:30 a.m. will include the telling of the Christmas story through readings and songs by our Sunday school children. Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, a Blue Christmas Service Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center. On Christmas Eve, our services will be at 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Our worship service can be found on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will hold Christmas Eve Services at 3:30, 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, there will be one service at 9:30 a.m.

Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be held at 4 and 7 p.m. All are invited. No Sunday school or worship service on Christmas Day.

For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. On Thursday, the bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. and choir at 7:30. No Food and Pet Food Pantry on Thursday, Dec. 28.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.