Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live Palm Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided.

Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Easter Breakfast, 9:30-10:15 a.m., April 9.

Mt. Hope United Methodist

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sundays. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message, “Hurray, Hosanna, Crucify.” Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Nacho Typical Bingo will be held on April 20. Dinner will be at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. For $10 per person, you get a Nacho plate with assorted toppings and dessert, plus 20 games of bingo.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

We are also collecting diapers and wipes for children. These can also be left in bags by the front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring and friendly Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. This Sunday’s message is titled “Fulfilling Our Purpose in Life,” with the Bible reference Mark 11:1-10. Greeters are Jan Clayton and Lori Kirkpatrick. Each week we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall after worship.

Sunday school for all ages including adults starts at 9:15. We have children’s church during our regular service.

The ladies Bible study meets Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Youth group meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Young Adult Discipleship Group meets Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Sunday at 6 p.m., we will be watching the final episode of the “Jesus of Nazareth” movie. Visit our website at stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

On Sunday, Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship featuring Holy Communion begins at 10:15 a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 21:1-11. The online video will be available later in the day.

On Thursday, April 6, the Maundy Thursday Service of Holy Communion will begin at 7:30 p.m., with online video available later in the evening. On Friday, April 7, Good Friday Worship will begin at 7 p.m., with online video available later in the evening.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1 to 4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Monday morning Bible study meets at 10 a.m. weekly. Separate men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults (ages 18-30) meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is April 4.

On Wednesdays, children in grades K-5 and students in grades six through 12 meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting is held at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for our Open House Prayer Walk Thursday, April 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. or Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Prayer Walk is a free, self-guided open house walk through multiple prayer stations based on the theme of Jesus’ prayer at Gethsemane. It is open to the public.

The public is invited to Compass Easter Services that begin with the Good Friday Service on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 9, we begin the day with a free pancake feed from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Easter Worship Service will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held following the service.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: Friends In Faith meeting, April 6 at 12:30 p.m.; Breakfast with Jesus, April 9 at 9 a.m.; Meal & Message, April 12 and 26 at 6 p.m. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. On Sundays, we hold a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 10:30. Coffee and donuts will be served in the DeLong Lounge between services. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Student Life Breakthrough will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. Bibles at Barley’s is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday for those over 21.

The women’s book study meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The praise band practices at 5:30. A community meal is held at 6 p.m. A Foundations Adults Group meets Wednesday at 6:30 in the DeLong Lounge while BUMC Kids and Student Life meet. The bell choir practices at 6:30, followed by the choir at 7:30. The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

Upcoming events: Game Night 2.0 will be Friday, March 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. On Maundy Thursday, April 6, a service of light to dark will be held at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, April 7, Interactive Prayer Stations will be open in the sanctuary from 7 to 9 p.m. Communion will be celebrated at both services on Easter Sunday, April 9.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Hurray, Hosanna, Crucify,” and the scripture will be Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29. There will be a children’s chat. Lenten Bible Study will meet on Monday, April 3 at 11 a.m.

There will be a joint Maundy Thursday potluck and service April 6 at 6 p.m. at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Bethany Kids Club will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. Communion will be celebrated on Easter Sunday.

We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Journey with Christ.” Scripture readings will be Philippians 2:5-11; Isaiah 50:4-9a; Psalm 31:9-16; and Matthew 26:14-27:66.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Our celebration of Easter Sunday will start with a brunch at 9 a.m., an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. and our Easter service at 10:30.

Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Are you searching to know more about God and His divine plan for you? Come to Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B. Join us for worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. There is room for the little ones in the family to learn about God according to their ages. The people are friendly, worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible.

We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are currently going through the book of Proverbs.

Holy Week is almost here, and we’d love to have you join us for Palm Sunday on April 2 at 9:30 a.m., Good Friday on April 7 at 6 p.m. and Resurrection Sunday on April 9 at 9:30 a.m. Join us in seeking God’s presence and answers.

We are in prayer for the healing of our community and a nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC/Facebook.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for worship at our 9 a.m. Sunday service.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please use the rear door. The Elders will meet Tuesday at 2:30. Wednesday there is Praise team practice at 5:30 p.m., confirmation at 5:45 p.m., and Lenten worship service at 7 p.m.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

On Palm Sunday, April 2, New Horizon Presbyterian will hold Communion worship services at 8, 9 and 11 a.m. Youth and adult Sunday school will be at 10.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band meets from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 and the Chancel Choir from 7:30 to 8:30.

A Good Friday Service will be held April 7 at 7 p.m.

If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites you to worship with us on April 2 at 10:30 a.m. as we celebrate Palm Sunday. The Rev. Portia Iverson will base her sermon, “Hosanna! Save Us We Pray!,” on Palm 118:1-2, 19-29 A Song of Victory and Matthew 21:1-11 Jesus’ Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem.

Donations for Church World Service One Great Hour of Sharing will continue through April.

We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of March is dedicated to St. Joseph.

Join us for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Lent on March 25-26. The Liturgy of the Word: Ezekiel 37:12-14; Psalm 130: 1-8; Romans 8:8-11; and John 11:1-45.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs). Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Our Friday Lenten Fish Dinners will be served on March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles. Fish dinners, fish tacos, cheese pizza, french fries, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert, water and lemonade will be offered. Adults, $14, and $7 for children age 10 and younger. Beer, wine and soda are available for purchase. Carry-out dinners are available by calling 712-323-0014.

Stations of the Cross will be prayed during Lent as follows: Mondays at 6 p.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, followed by a soup supper (March 27 and April 3); Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church (March 30); and Fridays at 7 p.m. (in Spanish) at Corpus Christi Church (March 24 and 31).

Holy Week Schedule, April 6 through April 17: All Triduum services will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs, as follows: Holy Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper; Good Friday, April 7, 1 p.m. Live Stations of the Cross (bilingual), 7 p.m. Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion; Holy Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m. Easter Vigil; and Easter Sunday, April 9, 8 a.m. (Corpus Christi Church), 9:30 a.m. (Our Lady of Carter Lake), 10 a.m. (Corpus Christi Church) and noon (Spanish — Corpus Christi Church).

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! You are invited to join us this Sunday for Palm Sunday worship and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee hour.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center. Maundy Thursday Worship will be Thursday at noon and 7 p.m. Good Friday Worship will be Friday at noon and 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday, there will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., an Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. and Easter Worship at 9:30 a.m.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to stay up to date on events and view livestreamed services. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

The congregation invites you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2658 Ave. A. Masks are optional. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it.

This Sunday, the Rev. Kathy Sorrell will provide the message, “Above and Beyond.” We celebrate communion weekly, and it is open to all. Guests are invited to join us in the fellowship hall after worship for coffee and donuts.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters meet the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Newcomers are always welcome at both.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon and Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. near Bayliss Park. Coffee and light snacks are provided. Our service is also available via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational hosts a weekly NAR-ANON meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. (ring the doorbell by .entrance on the Bayliss Park side). We host a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is always welcome at First Congregational to enjoy worship, a meal and fellowship.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. The church is handicapped accessible.

Holy Week services are as follows: Saturday Passion Service at 5:30 p.m., Palm Sunday Sunday school at 9:30, followed by worship with Confirmation and Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion Service at 7 p.m. Good Friday Prayer Services 12-3:30 p.m., with services each half-hour. Saturday Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday school.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and Prayer Team will meet at 11:15 a.m.

Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry are open by appointment Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day it is open. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

St. John’s United Church of Christ

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, welcomes everyone to attend Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. We invite you to hear our new minister, Pastor Don Morgan, deliver the Lenten message, “GPS for the Journey.”

Each Wednesday through April 5, we will host a Lenten soup supper and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. entitled “Seven Words of the Cross.” On April 6, there will be a Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service with food commencing at 6 p.m. On April 9, St. John’s will have a sunrise Easter service at 7 a.m., followed by an Easter breakfast at 8 a.m.

For information on how to join us by Zoom, email the church at stjohnsucccb@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at stjohnsucc-council bluffs or call 712-322-2174 for additional information.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Services held each Sunday morning at 11 a.m., we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.