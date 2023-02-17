Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided. Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Mt. Hope United MethodistMt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian ChurchGethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Hot Diggity Dog Bingo will be held on March 23, with dinner at 6 p.m. and bingo starting at 6:30. For $10 per person, you get a hot dog, chips and dessert plus 20 games of bingo.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

We are also collecting diapers and wipes for children. These can also be left in bags by the front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran ChurchTimothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country ChurchSt. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring and friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. This Sunday’s message is titled “Investing in the Future,” with the Bible reference James 5:1-6. The greeter is Jan Peters. Each week we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall.

Sunday school for all ages including adults starts at 9:15. We have children’s church during our regular service.

The ladies Bible study will be meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Youth group meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran ChurchOn Sunday, Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship featuring Holy Communion begins at 10:15 a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 17:1-9.

Ash Wednesday activities will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by Ash Wednesday Worship at 7. The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian ChurchCompass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Monday morning Bible study meets at 10 a.m. weekly. Separate men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults (ages 18-30) meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Feb. 21.

On Wednesdays, children in grades K-5 and students in grades 6-12 meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting is held at 6:30 p.m.

Ladies are invited to join us for an afternoon of fun, food and Bunco on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. To RSVP, call 712-366-9112.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist ChurchFifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: On Feb. 22, Meal & Message will be held at 6 p.m. and the Ash Wednesday Service will be held.

The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Broadway United Methodist ChurchBroadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. On Sundays, we hold a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 10:30. Coffee and donuts will be served in the DeLong Lounge between services. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Student Life Breakthrough will be held Sunday at 6:00 p.m. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. Bibles at Barley’s is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, drive-up ashes and blessings will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the east entrance. “The Seven Symbols of Ash: An Interactive Worship Experience” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., with worshipers visiting seven stations at their own pace. The Rev. Alexis will be present to offer prayers as needed.

The women’s book study meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Regular evening activities will be suspended for Ash Wednesday. The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

Upcoming events: Volunteers are needed to help pack meals for area families for Kids Against Hunger March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Bethany Presbyterian ChurchBethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Transfigured,” and the scripture is Matthew 17:1-9. There will be a children’s chat.

Helping Hands Pantry will be Monday, Feb. 20 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the patio room. Lenten Bible study will start Monday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. Session will meet Monday from 6 to 7:30. Girl Scouts will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ash Wednesday service and soup supper will be at 6 p.m. at Gethsemane, 224 Wallace Ave.

We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ ChurchCommunity of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Tend the Light.” Scripture readings will be 2 Peter 1:16-21; Exodus 24:12-18; Psalm 2; and Matthew 17:1-9.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at https://www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

If you are looking to know more about God and his divine plan for you, come to Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B. Join us for worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. There is room for the little ones in the family to learn about God according to their ages. The people are friendly, worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible.

We will host Lenten Luncheons every Wednesday Feb. 22 to March 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We are in prayer for the healing of our community and a nation under God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC/Facebook.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for traditional worship with Holy Communion at our 9 a.m. Sunday service as we celebrate the transfiguration of our Lord Jesus Christ.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please use the rear door. Confirmation will be held Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., and the Ash Wednesday service will be at 7.

The Faith Prayer Sisters will have a luncheon Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall, and all women of the congregation are invited to come as we reveal past prayer sisters and join the Prayer Sisters for the coming year.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian will hold services at 8, 9 and 11 a.m. Youth and adult Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Evening Musicale will be held on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band meets from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 and the Chancel Choir from 7:30 to 8:30.

We will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grief Group meets on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be served during the service. The Rev. Portia Iverson will deliver the message “Metamorphosis,” based on the scriptures Exodus 24:12-18, “Moses on the Mountain with God,” and 2 Peter 1:16-21, “Eyewitnesses of Christ’s Glory” and Matthew 17:1-9, “The Transfiguration of Jesus.”

The annual meeting will be held immediately following worship.

We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of February is dedicated to the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

Join us for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time, Feb. 18-19. The Liturgy of the Word — Leviticus 19:1-2, 17-18; Psalm 103:1-4, 10, 12-13; 1 Corinthians 3:16-23; and Matthew 5:38-48.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs).

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

A special welcome to the Rev. Luis Mejia, our newly appointed pastor! A Welcome Celebration for him and our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party for everyone who provides any kind of volunteer services to our parish will be held Feb. 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at Corpus Christi Parish Queen of Apostles with a Mardi Gras theme.

On Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday — Distribution of Ashes. Masses will be held at 8 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m. (bilingual) at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

What do you want this Lent? Are you looking for a way to go deeper into your faith journey? Join us in participating in “The Ascension Lenten Companion” with the Rev. Mark Toups. This Lenten program will guide and inspire participants to grow in their knowledge and love of our Lord. Small group sessions will begin the week of Feb. 20. Please prayerfully consider joining us and call 712-323-2916 for more information regarding the available meeting days and times.

Our Friday Lenten fish dinners will be served on Feb. 24 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles. Alaskan Pollock, fish tacos, side dishes, desserts and carry-out available.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! You are invited to join us each Sunday for worship and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday we will also have our annual Mardi Gras celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a free event with New Orleans-style food, music and silent auction. Our Mardi Gras King and Queen this year are Richard and Darlene Reed.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Ash Wednesday services Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m., Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to stay up to date on events and view livestreamed services. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Other meetings this week: The Mary Group will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

The congregation invites you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2658 Ave. Masks are optional. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it.

This Sunday, the Rev. Kathy Sorrell will provide the message, “Are Your Books Balanced?” We celebrate communion weekly, and it is open to all. Guests are invited to join us in the fellowship hall after worship for coffee and donuts.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters meet the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Newcomers are always welcome at both.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. The church is handicapped accessible.

Worship services are Saturday evening at 5:30 and Sunday morning at 10:30. Sunday services are livestreamed on Facebook. Adult Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. and Youth Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and Prayer Team will meet at 11:15 a.m.

On Thursday evenings, the bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. and choir at 7:30. There will also be a Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry are open by appointment Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the fourth Friday of each month from 5-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day it is open.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.