Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. Upcoming events: On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. In-person worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 12:13-21. The online video will be available later in the day.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. The Rev. Ed Steinmetz will deliver the sermon, “Grow Your Own Faith!” Join us for refreshments following the service.

Bingo is back! Mark your calendars for Sloppy Joe Bingo on Thursday, Aug. 11. Dinner will be at 6 p.m., followed by Bingo at 6:30. For $10, participants can get a Sloppy Joe, chips, drink and 20 games of Bingo. Additional Sloppy Joes and Bingo cards can be purchased.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a growing, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. This Sunday the scripture will be taken from Judges 6:22-24 and the sermon title is “The Lord is Peace.” Each Sunday following worship we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall. Greeters are Lori Kirkpatrick and Kathy Oltmans. Youth group will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. will youth group. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Men’s Bible Study and Women’s Bible Study each meet on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. Prayer meetings are held each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Meal & Message at 6 p.m. on July 27.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “New Clothes,” and the scripture is Colossians 3:1-11. There will be a Children’s Chat. Music by the Bethany Singers. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg, and greeters are Sally Johnson and Linda Cody. There will be cleaning of the church on Friday, July 29, at 9 a.m. School supplies are needed. VBS is Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. All ages and lunch is provided. Church service will be held at Lake Manawa on Aug. 7 at Shelter No. 7 at 10:30 a.m. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Be Rich Toward God.” Our scripture passages are Luke 12:13-21; Hosea 11:1-11; Psalm 107:1-9,43; and Col 3:1-11. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available.

You are invited to hear Nashville singer & songwriter Terry Smith perform from 6:15-7:45 p.m. on July 30. There will be a light meal before the concert from 5-6 p.m. A free-will offering will be collected for the meal and concert. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for gospel worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear entrance. On Wednesday, the Praise Team meets at 5:30 p.m. for practice. Services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church will have one service every Sunday in July at 9:30 a.m. The guest pastor will be the Rev. Earlin Shanno. Services are available on our Facebook page at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. We will return to our three service schedule on Sunday, Aug. 7, with traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. The Deacons will meet Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. The New Horizon Rummage Sale is back! The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 18-19 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Proceeds will benefit church and community missions.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of July is dedicated to The Precious Blood of Jesus. Join us as we celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week at Corpus Christi — Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake.

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m., on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 a.m. (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs). Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time will be Ecclesiastes 1:2, 2:21-23; Psalms 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14 and 17; Colossians 3:1-5, 9-11; and Luke 12:13-21.

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Congratulations to Deacon Larry Knotek on the 50th anniversary of his Ordination to the Diaconate! Deacon Larry Knotek and his wife, Marianne, have served the Catholic Church of Council Bluffs for the past 50 years. As part of the diaconate ministry of charity outside the parish, he and Marianne followed God’s call to “Do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6:8) Together, they opened the Micah House homeless shelter in 1987 and it continues to serve homeless families in our community to this day. Bishop William Joensen presided at a Mass of Celebration on Saturday, July 23 at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. A reception and program followed in the Great Hall.

This year, we are partnering with Frontier Bank in collecting and distributing a variety of school supplies for students in the Council Bluffs schools. School supplies of all kinds will be accepted at both Corpus Christi Church sites and can be placed in the tub at the entrance in the back of Church through Sunday, July 31. Thank you for your continued generosity!

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday Worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. This week, the Rev. Carol Hall will provide the message, “Investment Strategy.” We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. Following worship, you are invited to join us in fellowship for coffee and donuts.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters will meet again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. You are welcome to join us! Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Bible Study will resume on Sept. 7. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. in Council Bluffs. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via ZOOM. Please email the church for information on how to join the ZOOM meeting: cbfirstcong@gmai.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month, from 5-6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The next dinner is Friday, July 29. Come and enjoy a meal inside — out of the heat!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Vacation Bible School will be Aug. 1-4 for ages 3 years through sixth grade. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by activities from 6 to 8:30 p.m. VBS is provided free of charge with a grant from the OSL Endowment and Evangelism team. For more information, call 712-322-6655. Registration is requested.

Activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study meets at 9:30 a.m., and prayer time is at 11:15 a.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the pantry directly at 712-522-3522 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on the day you plan to come.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.