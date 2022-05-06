Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event, Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be our Yard Sale/Bake Sale at the church. On Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring Holy Communion. Online video of both services available later in the day. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 10:22-30.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Happy Mother’s Day! Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Fruit of the Spirit”. Join us for refreshments following service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10:00 a.m.

Mark your calendars for Hot Dog Bingo Thursday May 19. Dinner at 6 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $10 gets you a hot dog, chips, drink and 20 games of bingo! Additional hot dogs and bingo cards can be purchased.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent refund cans and bottles for one of our Mission Projects, The Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off at the door. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Sunday, May 8 will be a praise service with Communion. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a growing, friendly Bible teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages including adults begins at 9:15. There will be Wednesday night adult small group Bible study. This Sunday’s scripture is Mark 6: 7-13, 30-32 with the sermon title “Time for R and R”. Greeters are Kathy Oltmans and Carol Weis. The church council meeting will be Thursday, May 12. Visit our website www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship a cry room is available, and childcare for ages 1-4 with drop off at the beginning of the service and pick up after service. Following communion, Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube. Weekly schedules include Mondays Men’s Bible Study, Prayer and Fellowship Group, who meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday’s groups include kids K-5th, students sixth through 12th and Adult Prayer Group, all meeting at 6:30 p.m. Men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year.

More information may be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org, or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Avenue, invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Starting June 5 our worship service will begin at 10:30 am. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events — May 11 6 p.m. Meal & Message, May 14 1:30 p.m. Mother’s Tea, May 15 after church service Potluck and Games, May 25 6 p.m. Meal & Message.

Bethany Presbyterian ChurchBethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Converted” and the scripture is Acts 9:1-20. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Steve and Deb Fuller and Linda Cody. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. On Saturday, April 30, at 9 a.m. is the CBCluster at Gethsemane. Bethany Singers will sing. There will be church cleaning on Friday, April 29, at 9 a.m. Our service can be seen live through streaming on our FB page, however it is still a work in progress. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of

Christ ChurchCommunity of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship. Our theme this week is “Clothed with Joy.” Our scripture for this week is J; Psalm 30; John 21:1-19; Acts 9:1-20; Rev. 5:11-14. Brad Knott will be speaking the message. Services will begin at 10:15 a.m., come join us as Brad Knott will be speaking the message. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website at ministries cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and the nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. Happy Mother's Day!

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have contemporary praise worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service and the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall – please enter by the rear door. There is also an Elders’ meeting Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and the horseshoe league will start meeting for the year at 7 p.m. in the horseshoe area in the lot behind the church. The Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for quilting and fellowship and all ladies are invited to come and participate. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page and on You Tube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 712-323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9:00 a.m. Sunday School for children and adults is 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 15, the service will be a Morning of Music at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, the Prayer Shawl Group will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, the Building and Grounds Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Administration Committee will meet at 5 p.m. The Grief Group will meet on Thursday, May 12, at 1 p.m. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Children are welcome to attend services but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 South 32nd Street, welcomes everyone to join us for worship no Sunday, May 8, 2022, 10:30 a.m. Rev. Doug Darnold will be our guest pastor. His sermon is based on Scriptures: Psalm 23, Acts: 9:36-43 and John 10:22-30. Following worship, a Mother's Day Coffee Time will be held in the upper conference room. We are Handicapped Accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 4th Avenue, Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North 9th Street, Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 am (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 pm (Council Bluffs). Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 pm and on Sunday at 8 am and 10 am (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 am (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is 12 pm (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 am to 5:45 pm at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Rummage Sale at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles (3304 4th Avenue) – Friday, May 13, 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday, May 14, 8 am to 1 pm.

Bingo at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake (3501 North 9th Street, Carter Lake) – Saturday, May 14 – Doors open at 5:30 pm. Early Bird Game starts at 6:30 pm.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service as well as Sunday school are at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. This Sunday we welcome Matt & Simone Weber from Table Grace Café. They will be sharing their musical talents during the worship service and serving food following the service during coffee hour in the community room. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi in the youth center Thursday at 10 a.m., and Craft Inn Saturday in the community room beginning at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org<http://emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube, our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. The Bell Choir practices at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the Chancel Choir starts at 7 p.m. Other meetings this week: Esther group meets on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., the VBS Committee meets on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., and the Mary group meets on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Rev. Carol Hall and the members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday Worship, 9 a.m., at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Avenue A. This week’s message will be “Three Names”. Following worship, you are invited to join us in fellowship for coffee and donuts!

We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. Pieceful Hearts Quilters meets Tuesday morning at 9:30. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6pm and Fridays at 7:30pm. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests, or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 1st Avenue in Council Bluffs. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via ZOOM. Please email the church for information to join the ZOOM meeting: cbfirstcong@gmai.com

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month, from 5:00-630pm.Come and enjoy a hot meal inside!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Youth Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Worship services Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meeting Monday and Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Tuesday morning Rebekah Circle at 9:30 a.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study at 9:15 a.m. and prayer time at 11:15 a.m. Thursday evening OSL Ringers at 6:30 p.m. and OSL Singers at 7:30 p.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday evening at 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment please call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. the day of. Note new Food Pantry phone number is 712-522-3522. Neighborhood Block Party coming up May 21st from 3-5 pm in the Church parking lot. Games, food, music and ice cream provided.