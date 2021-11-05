Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship activities with education beginning at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at
10:15a.m. and will feature Holy Communion and an All-Saints Remembrance.
Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 12:38-44. Worship
videos are released online later in the day.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship on Sunday. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon, “The Goodness of God.” This Sunday we will be serving communion, and playing the bells. We also have an extra Bible study after service from 11 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Monday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Our Food panty is also open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are recommended and worship will also be available to watch on YouTube. Our website is SaintJohnELCA.org and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and the choir starts practice at 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Compass Christian Church
Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through twelfth and the prayer group meets. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or the church office at 712-366-9112.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Cindy Harvey ‘s message will be “Christ Died for Us” and the scriptures are 1 Kings 17:8-16 and Hebrews 9:24-28. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and greeters are Linda Cody and Shari Dillehay. CB Cluster will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bethany, PW women will meet at 9 a.m. We will be collecting food items during November for the Gethsemane Food Pantry. Those interested in choir will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Masks and sanitizing are still recommended. We are a handicap accessible facility.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Hebrews 9:24-28 and Mark 12:38-44. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “Whole-life Stewardship.” Our scripture for this week is Mark 12:38-44/12:45-50 IV; Psalm 127; Hebrews 9:24-28; and Ruth 3:1-5; 4:13-17. Our services this week will begin at 10:15 a.m. and April Knott is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have will have a special All
Saints’ Day Worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The youth group meets Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Sunday is Communion Sunday. The 8 and 11 services will serve Communion in cups and the 9 a.m. service will use the intinction method with prepackaged elements as an option. The Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet Monday at 3 p.m. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer group practices from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. and the Good Grief Group will meet at 1:00 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. All Saints Day Sunday service and the Barnabas box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Tuesday there is also an elders’ meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday there is Praise Team practice at 6:30 p.m. Thursday is Veterans’ Day and we ask God’s blessing on all our country’s veterans. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. The Faith Life Ministry is collecting children’s winter hats, gloves and mittens to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for the congregation to place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the service. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Everyone is invited to “Meal and Message” on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.