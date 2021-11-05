Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “Whole-life Stewardship.” Our scripture for this week is Mark 12:38-44/12:45-50 IV; Psalm 127; Hebrews 9:24-28; and Ruth 3:1-5; 4:13-17. Our services this week will begin at 10:15 a.m. and April Knott is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org . Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.

Saints’ Day Worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net . Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The youth group meets Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Sunday is Communion Sunday. The 8 and 11 services will serve Communion in cups and the 9 a.m. service will use the intinction method with prepackaged elements as an option. The Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet Monday at 3 p.m. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer group practices from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. and the Good Grief Group will meet at 1:00 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.