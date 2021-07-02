Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, will not have service on Sunday. The church welcomes all to join in the return of worship service on July 11, at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship activities. In-person community worship will be at UMBA Hall at 9 a.m. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Ecclesiastes 3:1-7.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page at Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting at 5:15 p.m. and NA meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Corinthians 12:2-10 and Mark 6:1-13. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth. Have a happy Fourth of July!
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for Sunday is 2 Corinthians 12:2-10 and Mark 6:1-13. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The off phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb. Have a happy Fourth of July!
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd Street, welcomes everyone to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Doug Darnold is the guest reverend. Scriptures this week are Psalm 8 and Philippian 2:1-11. The church takes the needs of all members seriously and will follow CDC guidelines. The church is handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. In observance of the Fourth of July, our office will be closed on Monday. On Wednesday there is a Fall Festival meeting at 5 p.m., and on Thursday the Mary Group meets at 9 a.m. The church is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have special patriotic worship services with special music at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday in the library from 9 to 11 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to join the in-person worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Face masks are optional, especially if you have been vaccinated. Sunday morning worship services are also streamed live via our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday. There will be weekly communion, and CDC guidelines will be in place. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. on Sunday and the Barnabas box will be out. Tuesday there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. Wednesday there is praise team practice at 6:45 p.m. Faith is observing social distancing at Sunday worship services and face masks are optional. Sunday services can also be accessed on Faith’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Hospitality” with scriptures Mark 6:3-14. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Linda Cody and Sandy Kmezich. We will be having communion during worship. Masks are to be worn if you so desire. We are a handicap accessible facility. Happy Fourth of July.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Gary Eller will be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served following the service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. The church will be hosting Hot Diggety Dog Bingo on July 15. For $10 you get a hot dog, chips and 20 games of bingo. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have an abbreviated schedule for worship in July. Each Sunday we will have one service at 9:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated individuals but are strongly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. The Good Grief Group will resume meetings on Thursday at 1 p.m. Please mark your calendar for our July worship schedule.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship in the worship center at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. Masks are optional except when singing. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.