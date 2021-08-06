Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship activities. In-person worship will be at 9:30 a.m. CeCe Mickells will deliver a sermon based on John 6:35, 41-51.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Mark your calendars for Sept. 26 for our soup supper. More details will be coming later. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served following service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. Nacho Bingo will be on Aug. 26 and for $10 you get a nacho platter and 20 games of bingo. Dinner is at 6 and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. NCindy Harvey. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and greeters are Sandy Kmezich and Linda Cody. There will be an opportunity to drop off the school supplies that have gathered at our Sat. Sundae on Aug. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. Masks and sanitizer are available for those who want. The church is handicapped accessible.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 4:25-5:2 and John 6:35, 41-51 with Rev. Paul Thompson. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have traditional worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with communion. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Adult There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to join the in-person worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday morning worship services are also streamed live via our Facebook page and will later be uploaded to YouTube. Our Savior Lutheran Church will have its annual meeting at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday with a meeting with the property team to follow. Augsburg confession Bible study will be at 6:30 p.m. at Madden’s Home on Sunday. On Tuesday, a.m. Rebecca circle will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday, the Lewis and Clark group will meet at 8:30 a.m., and the evangelism group will meet at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, Bible Study will be at 9:30, the food and pet food pantry will open at 11 a.m. and the a.m. prayer team will meet at 11:15 a.m. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and there will be weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with the praise service at 9 a.m. The 9 and 10:30 a.m. services will be live streamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated individuals, but are strongly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. The faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Tuesday there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone and the Elders will meet at 2:30 p.m. Faith is collecting basic school supplies to donate to Longfellow Elementary School and members are reminded to bring school supplies to church and place them in the designated box in the Narthex. Faith is observing social distancing at Sunday worship services and face masks are optional. Sunday services can be accessed on Faith’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd Street, welcomes everyone to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Kim Crummer is the guest reverend. The church is handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.