Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided.

Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Movie Night Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Mt. Hope United Methodist

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian ChurchGethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sundays. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message, “Fellowship.” Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sloppy Joe Bingo will be on Thursday, May 18. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., followed by bingo at 6:30. For $10 per person, you get a sloppy joe sandwich, chips and dessert, plus 20 games of bingo.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

We are also collecting diapers and wipes for children. These can also be left in bags by the front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

We all need the Lord, so join us at St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church. The church bell rings each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring and friendly Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday school for children and adults begins at 9:15. We have children’s church later in the service. Greeters are Jan Peters and Connie Tillia. Each week, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall after worship.

The ladies Bible study meets Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Youth group will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Young Adult Discipleship Group will meet Thursday at 7 p.m.

Visit our website at stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities on April 30. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. Affirmation of Baptism will be celebrated, and Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 10:1-10.

The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian ChurchCompass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1 to 4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Monday morning Bible study meets at 10 a.m. weekly. Separate men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults (ages 18-30) meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting is May 2.

On Wednesdays, students in grades 6-12 meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting is held at 6:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: Meal & Message, April 26 and May 10 and 24 at 6 p.m. A Fun-raiser dessert auction will be held May 21 at 11:45 a.m. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. On Sunday, April 30, we will hold a single blended service at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served in the DeLong Lounge after the service. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Student Life Breakthrough is held Sundays at 6 p.m. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. United Women in Faith meets at 1 p.m. Bibles at Barley’s is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday for those over 21.

The women’s book study meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The praise band practices at 5:30. A community meal is held at 6 p.m. A Foundations Adult Group meets Wednesday at 6:30 in the DeLong Lounge while BUMC Kids and Student Life meet. The bell choir practices at 6:30, followed by the choir at 7:30. The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

Upcoming events: Aldersgate Spring District Conference will be May 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. The summer kickoff block party will be Wednesday, May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Fellowship,” and the scripture will be Acts 2:42-47. There will be a children’s chat.

There will be a cleaning of the church on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29 is our garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Find Wholeness.” Scripture readings will be 1 Peter 2:19-25; Psalm 23; John 10:1-10; and Acts 2:42-47.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Are you searching to know more about God and His divine plan for you? Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is a place you can visit to grow your knowledge and experience with God. Join us for worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. There is room for the little ones in the family to learn about God according to their ages. The people are friendly, worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible.

You are also invited to our Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are currently going through the book of Proverbs. Join us in seeking God’s presence and answers.

We are in prayer for the healing of our community and a “nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. We believe God is powerful to provide, redeem us from our wrongdoings and, more importantly, heal the soul and the body. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC/Facebook.

Faith Lutheran ChurchFaith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for creative worship with contemporary songs at our 9 a.m. Sunday service. The LWML will be collecting noisy Mites.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please use the rear door. Wednesday there is confirmation at 5:45 p.m.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, check our webpage or contact the church office at 712-323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

On April 23, New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will hold worship services at 8, 9 and 11 a.m. Youth and adult Sunday school will be at 10 a.m.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band meets from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 and the Chancel Choir from 7:30 to 8:30. There will be a Red Cross blood drive on May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deacons will meet on May 4 at 6 p.m.

If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites everyone to our 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service as we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The Rev. Portia Iverson will deliver the sermon.

Donations for One Great Hour of Sharing are still being received.

We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Join us for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The Liturgy of the Word will be Acts 2:14a, 36-41; Psalm 23:1-6; 1 Peter 2:20b-25; and John 10:1-10.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs; and at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

The parish will hold a huge rummage and bake sale Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Great Hall at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran ChurchEmanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Students will be dismissed for Sunday school after the Gospel lesson. Coffee and donuts will be available in the community room after church.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center and Craft Inn Saturday at 10 a.m.

Services are streamed on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

The congregation invites you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2658 Ave. A. Masks are optional. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it.

This Sunday, the Rev. Patti Ford will provide the message, “A Shepherd, A Gate, A Lamb.” We celebrate communion weekly, and it is open to all. Each week, you are invited to enjoy coffee and donuts following worship in Fellowship Hall.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters meet the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Newcomers are always welcome at both.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon and Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. near Bayliss Park. Coffee and light snacks are provided. Our service is also available via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational hosts a weekly NAR-ANON meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. (ring the doorbell by .entrance on the Bayliss Park side). We host a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is always welcome at First Congregational to enjoy worship, a meal and fellowship.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. The church is handicapped accessible.

Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning services are livestreamed on Facebook. Adult Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m., and youth Sunday school is at 9:30. All are welcome! For more information, see our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Council Bluffs or our website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and Prayer Team will meet at 11:15 a.m. Thursday evening Bible study will meet at 7 p.m. On Thursday evening, bell choir practices at 6:30 and choir practices at 7:30.

Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry are open by appointment Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day it is open. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

St. John’s United Church of Christ

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, welcomes everyone to attend Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. Pastor Don Morgan’s Installation at St. John’s will be on April 23 at 3 p.m., followed by an all-church potluck.

For information on how to join us by Zoom, email the church at stjohnsucccb@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at stjohnsucc-council bluffs or call 712-322-2174 for additional information.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Services held each Sunday morning at 11 a.m., we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.