Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship activities. In-person community worship will be at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 6:30-34, 53-56.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children will begin at 11:30 a.m. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page at Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting at 5:15 p.m. and NA meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, will have service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities. The soup supper will be held on Sept. 26, and more details will come at a later date.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and there will be weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. New Shoes Quartet will be leading our service with songs and praise and refreshments will be served following service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. The food panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit the church on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Cindy Harvey will deliver the message “More Than a Building” and the scriptures will be 2 Samuel 7:1-14a and Mark 4:30-34, 53-66. Plan ahead and start gathering school supplies. Masks and sanitizer are used at your discretion, and we are handicap accessible. Feel free to bring a friend.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 2:11-12 and Mark 6:30-34, 53-56. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for Sunday is Ephesians 2:11-12 and Mark 6:30-34, 53-56. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The off phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. The Quilting group will meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Plum Tuckered will be at worship on July 25. The church is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. service on Sunday. Tuesday there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Faith is observing social distancing at Sunday worship services and face masks are optional. Sunday services can also be accessed on Faith’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have contemporary worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Adult There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Adult Bible study is at 9L15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. Weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook and YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday with speaker Tom Arnold. The theme this week is “Listen to the Prophetic Voice” with scriptures 2 Samuel 7:1-14a-19, Psalm 89:20-37, Mark 6:30-34 53-56, Ephesians2 11-22 and D.C 163:11a. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.