Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran ChurchUnderwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities with education at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10:15 a.m. with the Choraleers Adult Choir presenting their Christmas Cantata. Worship videos are released online later in the day.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country ChurchSt. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave, will ring the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship on Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. This Sunday during worship will be the children’s Christmas program. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults begins at 9:15 a.m. This week’s scripture is Numbers 14:17-55 with the sermon title “A Missed Opportunity.” The Mission Committee will meet following the worship service. Visit our website, stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Hazel Dell United Methodist ChurchHazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.

Carter Lake United Methodist ChurchCarter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. On Wednesday there will be a special Christmas caroling service from 6 to 7 p.m.

Gethsemane Presbyterian ChurchGethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Our service this Sunday will be hosted by the Celebration of Life choir. Please come and enjoy beautiful holiday music. We will have our annual cookie walk after service. Cookie tubs are $7 each. Adult Bible study meets on Monday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Our food pantry is open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. for those who need assistance and for anyone who wishes to drop off food items or monitory donations to support our effort. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Bethany Presbyterian ChurchBethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Fear and Joy of Coming Home.” Scriptures this week are Zephaniah 3:14-20 and Luke 3:7-18. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Linda Cody and Norma Fleming. This is the third Sunday of Advent and the candle lighters are Connie Schiller, Kelly and Brett Schiller. This is Communion and pantry Sunday. We are still collecting hats, gloves and mittens. Orders for poinsettias will end this Sunday and we are still only recommending masks. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of

Christ ChurchCommunity of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and Carolyn Bothwell will be speaking the message. The theme this week is “Sing and Rejoice” with scriptures Zephaniah 3:14-20; Isaiah 12:2-6; Luke 3:7-18; and Philippians 4:4-7. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist ChurchFifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Santa Shop from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Fellowship Hall (all items are $.50) and Christmas Caroling on Dec. 19 following the church service — soup and hot chocolate will be available after caroling. On Dec. 24 there will be a 6 p.m. early Christmas Eve service and a 11 p.m. late Christmas Eve service.

Saint John

Lutheran ChurchSaint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are recommended and worship will also be available to watch on YouTube. Our website is SaintJohnELCA.org and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and there will be an Advent Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.

Compass Christian ChurchCompass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through 12th and the prayer group meets. Men’s and Women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. There will be a “Gingerbread Eve, Fun for the Whole Family” event on Dec. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be building and decorating nativity gingerbread houses, a family photo booth, hot chocolate bar and at 5:30 pm there will be a short family video along with Christmas carols. The public is invited. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or the church office at 712-366-9112.

Epworth United

Methodist ChurchEpworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Philippians 4:4-7 and Luke 3:7-18. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.

Broadway Christian ChurchBroadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. We have weekly communion, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings.

Broadway Christian ChurchBroadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. We have weekly communion, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. We will be joining First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., for our Christmas Eve worship service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children rejoin the regular worship before communion. Other events this week include Cookies and Cocoa with Santa on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m., Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Blue Christmas Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Upcoming events are a candle light Christ Eve Service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. On Jan. 9, 2022, we will have a council meeting at 8:30 a.m. followed by our breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in our fellowship room. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have contemporary praise worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service and the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Tuesday the elders will meet at 2:30 p.m. Mid-week advent worship service is Wednesday at 7 p.m. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 to 10:45 a.m. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at 7 p.m. the Session will meet. The Christmas Eve Service will be Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. We will have one service at 9:30 a.m. on Dec 19, Dec 26 and Jan 2. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have only one praise

worship service at 9 a.m. with a congregational meeting to be held

immediately after the service. The service is live streamed on

Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect

with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at:

timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. There will

be no adult Bible class on Sunday. Advent service is on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The midweek Bible study group will now meet on Thursday afternoons from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.