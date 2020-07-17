Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services

Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold traditional worship services with Communion will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Services will be live streamed at the same times via the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/timothy-lutheran-church-council-bluffs-94942511723. If you do not have a Facebook account, you can connect via the church’s website at: timothylutheran.net. The videos and services on the church’s website are offered to help all participate. Sunday school and Adult Bible class have resumed. Midweek Bible study groups are canceled until further notice. The church’s pastor releases Bible study videos via the church’s website at timothylutheran.net/bible-studies.html . The church takes seriously the needs of all members. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. We want everyone happy and healthy. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
First Congregational Church, UCC
First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., will share Sunday services online on Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. This Sunday, the Rev. Charlene Wozny will lead the worship and provide the sermon reflection, “The Web of Life.” Church activities are temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. The next free community dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 31 and will be served “to go” from the east side of the church. Visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com//fcc.ucc.cb.ia for more information about the church.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not resume in-person services or activities for the next several weeks. The church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Check the church’s Facebook page for details. The service will also be posted on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/newhorizonpc at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday with social distancing precautions in place. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car, and should enter through the back entrance only. A volunteer will meet you at the back door and direct you to your specific seat, which will include social distancing and will answer any questions you have. Family members in the same household can sit together. Worship services will also continue to be available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., normally holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The theme this week is “Shine Like the Sun,” with scriptures Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43/13:22-29, 35-45; Romans 8:12-25. There will be no services this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The church is following the guidelines that the World Church has for gatherings or services. The church wants to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings, no more than 10. There are some virtual ministries out on the World Church website at cofchrist.org.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at the regular time of 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and the church will practice social distancing. Masks will be available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 13:24-30 and 36-43. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship of our loving heavenly Father. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Worship services are also being held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. in Roberts Park, weather permitting. If you would like to host a service in your driveway on a Wednesday at 10 a.m., just let us know. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. The church is in prayer for all those affected by the corona virus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. The church is practicing safe social distancing and asks you to bring your own mask. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, congregants will worship this Sunday outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. If you want to wear a mask feel free, and hand sanitizer will be available. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., is suspending in-person worship during the month of July due to coronavirus pandemic. The church anticipates resuming in-person services beginning Aug. 1. Worship services can be found online on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Southside Christian Church
Southside Christian Church, 1919 S. 10th St., holds worship services at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing encouraged, and for those not yet ready to mingle — drive-in service is available from church and street parking on radio at FM 101.1 during Sunday morning service. The weekly message is also available on-line any time at facebook.com/Southside-Christian-Church-113517025344518. Food pantry remains open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (call 712-322-8122 first).
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will suspend all worship services and activities at the church through the month of July. However, the church will post the Sunday service live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The recorded service will also be available to watch on YouTube any time after noon on Sunday. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is saintjohnelca.org. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in online worship services. The live service can be found on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Reach the church office for prayer or other requests Monday, Tuesday or Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 712-323-7374 or through the church’s email faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the upper parking lot. Participants may attend from their car, or bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing. Online worship videos posted to YouTube each Sunday. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, is open for Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. as well as online services at 10:30 that may be accessed on the church website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook. and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings, and more that may be viewed on the church website and on Facebook. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. Weather permitting, outdoor worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the church lawn. Communion will be celebrated in a limited fashion, and the Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!