Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services

Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church is located at 140 W. Kanesville Blvd. in Council Bluffs. The theme this week is “Prepare The Way of the Lord,” with Scriptures: Isaiah 40:1-11, Psalm 8 5:1-2/8-18 and Mark 1:1-8. At this time, we are not having services until at least Jan. 10. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Those in attendance may wear their own mask or one will be provided, and social distancing will be practiced. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. An online Sunday school program will be held on Facebook or YouTube. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not hold in-person services on Dec. 6. There will be an online service at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. You can also check out the church’s Facebook page Sunday morning for a link to a virtual coffee hour from 9 to 10 a.m. Church leadership will meet again next week to see how things look — we are hoping to return to the sanctuary soon so we can celebrate Advent together in-person.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship services at the church at 9 a.m. Sunday, with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. On Wednesday, there are Confirmation classes as 5:45 p.m. and praise team practice at 6:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday Service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on its web page beginning on Mondays at: timothylutheran.net. Sunday school and adult Bible class have resumed. Advent services are Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Midweek Bible study groups are canceled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will hold in-person worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays. Advent Holden prayer services are scheduled on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 16. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 to 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church services are now online at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings, through Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Peter 3:8-15a and Mark 1:1-8. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church Services are now online at 10:00am on Sunday mornings, through Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Peter 3:8-15a and Mark 1:1-8. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s phone: 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Advent service at 7 p.m. Wednesday will be online-only. Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to worship Sundays in-person, or online worship at 10:30 a.m. Online services may be accessed on the church website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook, and on YouTube. A family room is available for children ages birth-preschool. Sunday school meets for grades kindergarten-fifth at 10:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., Adult Bible study meet in the main building with a series on prayer. The following activities are available during the week: Mondays at 6 a.m., prayer meeting, and on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. men’s Bible study in the main church building. On Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. grades kindergarten-fifth grade meet in the main building, middle and high school students grades 6-12 meet in the annex upstairs, and adults meet for prayer and scripture in the main building. Masks are required for children’s and youth classes, and are encouraged during worship service and adult classes. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
As of Nov. 22, Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., in Council Bluffs, invites you to participate in our online worship services. The live service can be found on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. You can reach the church office for prayer or other requests Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 712-323-7374 or through our email FAUMC@msn.com. Our prayers continue for the community and anyone affected by this virus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!