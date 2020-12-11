Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will hold in-person worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays. Advent Holden prayer services are scheduled on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 16. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 to 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship services at the church at 9 a.m. Sunday, with contemporary praise worship and the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. On Wednesday, there are Confirmation classes as 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.