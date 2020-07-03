Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services

First Congregational Church, UCC
First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., will share Sunday services online on Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the service, provide Communion, and give the sermon reflection message: “Travels ...” All activities are temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the church online on Facebook at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday with social distancing precautions in place. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car, and should enter through the back entrance only. A volunteer will meet you at the back door and direct you to your specific seat, which will include social distancing and will answer any questions you have. Family members in the same household can sit together. Worship services will also continue to be available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., is suspending in-person worship during the month of July due to coronavirus pandemic. The church anticipates resuming in-person services beginning Aug. 1. Worship services can be found online on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not resume in-person services or activities for the next several weeks. The church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Check the church’s Facebook page for details. The service will also be posted on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/newhorizonpc at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Timothy Lutheran Church
At Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, traditional worship services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Services will also be livestreamed at the same times via the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Timothy-Lutheran-Church-Council-Bluffs-94942511723/. If you do not have a Facebook account, you can connect on the church’s website at: timothylutheran.net. The videos and services on the church’s website are offered to help all participate. Sunday school and adult Bible classes have resumed. Midweek Bible study groups are canceled until further notice. Bible study videos are available on the church’s website: timothylutheran.net/bible-studies.html. As some return to in-person services, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, is open for Sunday worship service and online services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services that may be accessed on the church’s website: twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings, and more that may be viewed on the church’s website and on Facebook. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at the regular time of 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be available for those who need one, and there is plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The scripture for Sunday is Matthew 11:16-19 and 25-30. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship. The church is in prayer for all those affected by the virus. Worship services are also being held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings in Roberts Park, weather permitting. If you would like to host a service in your driveway on a Wednesday at 10 a.m., just let us know. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. The church is in prayer for all those affected by the coronavirus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. The church practices safe social distancing and ask congregants to bring their own masks, and masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is online at Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, worship this Sunday will be held outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. If you want to wear a mask feel free, and hand sanitizer will be available. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., normally hold Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The theme this week is “Rest in Jesus,” with scriptures Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30; 11:17-21, 27-30 IV; and Psalm 45:10-17. There will be no services this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The church is following the guidelines that the World Church has for gatherings or services. The church wants to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings, no more than 10. There are some virtual ministries out on the World Church website at cofchrist.org.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in online worship services. The live service can be found on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Reach the church office for prayer or other requests Monday, Tuesday or Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 712-323-7374 or through the church’s email faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, in accordance with CDC guidelines. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit online at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m., weather permitting. Outdoor worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the church lawn. Communion will be celebrated in a limited fashion, and the Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 20794 Hwy. 92, will hold a 10 a.m. Sunday service online on Facebook and YouTube, as well as on-campus. More information can be found at firstchristiancb.org.
Citylight Council Bluffs
Citylight Council Bluffs, 2109 Railroad Highway, will hold in-person services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Broadway United Methodist Church
Services at Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 S. First St., are streamed online at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/broadwayunitedmethodist and on the church’s website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live.
Minden United Church of Christ
Minden United Church of Christ in Minden, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page: facebook.com/MindenUCC.
Southside Christian Church
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Southside Christian Church, 1919 S. 10th St., is posting Sunday worship messages online, as well as hosting a drive-in service on FM radio, at its regular service time: 10 a.m. Sundays. See the church’s Facebook page for the video message. Southside’s Food Pantry is open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (call 712-322-8122 first). During the COVID-19 quarantine, the pantry has also been opened Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. (again, call first). Reach church staff at the church office from 9 a.m. to noon daily by calling 712-323-7326.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway holds worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the church’s upper parking lot. Participants may attend from their car, or bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org.