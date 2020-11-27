Faith briefs: Local churches plan services

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will hold in-person worship services Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. On Dec. 2 through Dec. 16, our Advent Holden Prayer Services will be held at 6 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.