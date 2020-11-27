Faith briefs: Local churches plan services

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. There will be no in-person worship this Sunday. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Isaiah 64:1-9.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in online worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. The live service can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10 and church services will be online at 10 a.m. on Sundays through Facebook live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Corinthians 1:3-9 and Mark 13:24-37. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check us out online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities.Church activities are closed until Jan. 10 and church services will be online at 10 a.m. on Sundays through Facebook live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Corinthians 1:3-9 and Mark 13:24-37. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. We will start to collect for the Crescent food pantry again. A box is in the foyer for grocery or paper products. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church phone is 712-545-3021. Check us out online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to worship Sundays in person or online at 10:30 a.m. Online services may be accessed on the church website: twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A family room is available for children ages birth through preschool. Sunday school meets for grades kindergarten-fifth grade at 10:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., Adult Bible study meets in the main building with a series on prayer. The following activities are available during the week: Mondays at 6 a.m., prayer meeting and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. men’s Bible study in the main church building. Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. grades kindergarten-fifth grade meet in the main building, middle and high school students grades 6-12 meet in the annex upstairs, and adults meet for prayer and scripture in the main building. Masks are required for children and youth classes, and are encouraged during worship service and adult classes. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will hold in-person worship services Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. On Dec. 2 through Dec. 16, our Advent Holden Prayer Services will be held at 6 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have “Now The Feast.” Traditional services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s webpage beginning on Mondays at: timothylutheran.net Sunday school and adult Bible class have resumed. Advent services begin Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!