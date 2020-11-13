Faith briefs: Local churches plan services

Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only. Social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org . To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. The Elders will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and there are confirmation classes as 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church is located at 140 W. Kanesville Blvd. in Council Bluffs. Our theme this week is “In Search of Whole-life Stewardship” with Scriptures: Matthew 25:14-30/25:14-31 IV, and Psalm 123. Services this Sunday have been cancelled. Please call the church office at 712-323-4498 for updates. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org/.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will hold in-person worship services Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we practice social distancing. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 and Matthew 25:1-13. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home while we worship at the church. Every Thursday at 10 a.m., there is a Bible study. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check us out online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. We are currently worshipping indoors at the sanctuary, at the regular time of 11 a.m. Wear a mask. Hand sanitizer and masks are available. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. We will start to collect for the Crescent food pantry again. A box is in the foyer for grocery or paper products. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church phone is 712-545-3021. Check us out online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to worship Sundays in person or online at 10:30 a.m. Online services may be accessed on the church website: twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A family room is available for children ages birth through preschool. Sunday school meets for grades kindergarten-fifth grade at 10:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., Adult Bible study meets in the main building with a series on prayer. The following activities are available during the week: Mondays at 6 a.m., prayer meeting and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. men’s Bible study in the main church building. Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. grades kindergarten-fifth grade meet in the main building, middle and high school students grades 6-12 meet in the annex upstairs, and adults meet for prayer and scripture in the main building. Masks are required for children and youth classes, and are encouraged during worship service and adult classes. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged (but not required). The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. Indoor worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 25:14-30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!