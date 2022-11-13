Former Bluffs pastor elected bishop; another new bishop will serve Iowa

A former Council Bluffs pastor has been elected as a bishop in the United Methodist Church.

Bishop Lanette Plambeck was elected at the 2022 North Central Jurisdictional Conference on Nov. 2, according to an article on the North Central Jurisdiction’s website. She has been assigned to the Dakotas-Minnesota Conferences. Her two-year term will start on Jan. 1, 2023.

“I love our God, and I love the United Methodist Church,” she said. “I wasn’t born in it but was called to it, and I believe to the very depth of who I am and that our very best years are ahead of us, right here, right now.”

Bishops are normally assigned for a four-year term, but this will be a shortened assignment, as the Jurisdictional Conference is scheduled to meet in its regular sequence following the General Conference in July 2024 to elect and assign bishops for the 2024-2028 quadrennium. In the United States, bishops are elected to serve for life.

The only endorsed candidate of the Iowa Annual Conference, Plambeck has served as the Iowa Annual Conference assistant to the bishop and director of clergy & leadership excellence since 2021. She was the director of clergy & leadership excellence from 2018 to 2021.

Before being on staff at the Iowa Annual Conference, she was the lead pastor for Broadway United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs, First United Methodist in Atlantic, Manning United Methodist in Manning and Emmanuel United Methodist in Granger. She also served as chaplain at Morningside University.

Ordained an Elder in the Iowa Conference in 2005, Plambeck earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies at Morningside University. After serving as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, she worked as an executive and therapist for human services agencies. In 2001, she completed her Master of Divinity degree at St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, then received a Doctor of Ministry in 2013 from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.

Bishop Kennetha Bigham-Tsai has been assigned to the Iowa Area, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to an article by the Rev. Cindy Gregorson posted on the Iowa Annual Conference website. She was also just elected to the episcopacy. Before her election, she served as the chief connectional ministries officer of the Connectional Table for the United Methodist Church since 2018.

She has served as a district superintendent in the Michigan Annual Conference and as a local church pastor in Kalamazoo and East Lansing, Michigan.

Bigham-Tsai said of her vision of the church: “I envision a United Methodist Church that fully claims its identity as a church that centers grace. This is a church that is open and inclusive of all people. It is a church that addresses racism in the church and in society and actively seeks reconciliation, healing and justice for its LGBTQIA+ children. Such a church approaches ministry with an outward-facing and invitational love.”

She describes herself as a “relational, collaborative and innovative leader who makes my own physical, emotional and spiritual health a priority. I am a visionary who is mission-directed and willing to experiment. I believe in surrounding myself with strong leaders, then equipping and allowing them to lead. I enjoy leading with people who are open to the creative movement of the Spirit, and I enjoy mentoring and developing new leaders.”

Bigham-Tsai is married to Kee Tsai. They have two children, Keeton and Kandem Bigham-Tsai, and a German Shepherd, Kylo.