Good'n Healthy: Give your immune system tools to fight disease

This year has been full of surprises and unprecedented circumstances, but it has also brought awareness on our overall health as a nation.

Disease has been around since the dawn of life. More new and even scarier diseases will present themselves in the future.

How are you preparing your body to fight the next strain of microbes that will threaten life on this planet?

Health shouldn’t be dependent on your access to disinfectant. Even though these man-made, constructed chemicals are useful to keep us safe from disease, they should not be the No. 1 option to prevent disease.

Actually, there is a lot of evidence to support that the exposure to disease will help increase your ability to fight off disease. A classic example of that is the methods behind the invention of vaccines.

It’s like exercising a muscle. The more it gets worked out, the more it will adapt to that stress.

What is being exercised when it comes to the mechanism inside you that helps fight off disease?

This is called the immune system, and it’s the body’s built-in disinfectant process. The immune system is a very equipped and adaptable system that is completely capable of fighting off invading microbes.