Great weather greets volunteers at annual Bible reading marathon

With temperatures in the low 80s, sunshine and shade, Tuesday was a perfect day to spend some time outdoors.

Stet the Squirrel Cage Jail, a group of local residents read the Christian Bible aloud as part of the fifth annual Iowa 99-County Bible Reading Marathon.

Greg Barntsen, an organizer of the event, quoted a few verses in explaining the rationale for the Pottawattamie County event, including a passage from the first book of Timothy, “Til I (Jesus) come, attend to public reading of scripture.”

“We believe, as we speak God’s word, that it’s a creative force and has an effect,” Barntsen said. “We believe … we’re accomplishing something. That’s why we do it.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Barntsen and a group of about five people were reading outside the historic jail, shaded by a tree. A few others had been there earlier before leaving. And more were at home reading.

“This year we have a lot of people reading at home,” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barntsen said. “That’ll allow us to get through the entire Bible.”

“Thank God for this beautiful weather,” Barntsen added about the public portion of the event.