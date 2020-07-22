Great weather greets volunteers at annual Bible reading marathon

With temperatures in the low 80s, sunshine and shade, Tuesday was a perfect day to spend some time outdoors.
Stet the Squirrel Cage Jail, a group of local residents read the Christian Bible aloud as part of the fifth annual Iowa 99-County Bible Reading Marathon.
Greg Barntsen, an organizer of the event, quoted a few verses in explaining the rationale for the Pottawattamie County event, including a passage from the first book of Timothy, “Til I (Jesus) come, attend to public reading of scripture.”
“We believe, as we speak God’s word, that it’s a creative force and has an effect,” Barntsen said. “We believe … we’re accomplishing something. That’s why we do it.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Barntsen and a group of about five people were reading outside the historic jail, shaded by a tree. A few others had been there earlier before leaving. And more were at home reading.
“This year we have a lot of people reading at home,” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barntsen said. “That’ll allow us to get through the entire Bible.”
“Thank God for this beautiful weather,” Barntsen added about the public portion of the event.
In organizing the reading, Barntsen started by allowing at-home readers to choose a chapter to read. From there, he assigned books of the Bible to volunteers as they arrived at the public reading.
“If they stay longer than one book, I’ll assign another,” he said. “Getting the job done.”
Volunteers on Tuesday included area residents from Council Bluffs, rural Pottawattamie County and Omaha.
“I see it as part of our freedom, freedom of speech,” said volunteer Faye Kephart of Council Bluffs, who participated for the fifth time. “The word of God tells us how we should live, and how we should treat one another — with love.”
The event was scheduled for three days, but Barntsen said he expects to get through the Bible by the end of the day today. But volunteers are still encouraged to stop by if they’d like, email Barntsen at ggbarntsen@smithpeterson.com to volunteer.
