Historic Kanesville Tabernacle comes tumbling down in Council Bluffs

The cottonwood logs of the Kanesville Tabernacle at 222 E. Broadway were no match for excavators from Cox Contracting as workers began demolition of the historic building Monday.

It was “very difficult” to watch the building come down, said Richard Bennett, site president of the Kanesville Tabernacle and the Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters in Omaha. But it was no longer structurally sound and was condemned about a year-and-a-half ago, and had to be closed.

The structure was a replica of the original Kanesville Tabernacle built in 1847 by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across present-day Kanesville Boulevard from the site of the replica, he said. It was the Latter-day Saints’ first tabernacle.

At that time, a church conference was held to decide who should succeed founder Joseph Smith -- who had died more than three years earlier -- as president of the church, Bennett said. It was decided that the successor should be the senior member of the Quorum of 12 Apostles. That person was, of course, Brigham Young.

“They had a thousand people crammed into that building to sustain Brigham Young as the second president,” he said.

That rule of succession has stood ever since, but the tabernacle did not, Bennett said.

“It lasted three years until it was destroyed by flooding,” he said.

Young had already migrated to Utah when the conference was organized. He came to Council Bluffs for the conference and stayed until spring 1848, when he went back west, never to return, Bennett said. He served as president until his death in 1877.

“He was the longest serving president in the history of the church,” he said.

Mormons came to Council Bluffs after they suffered persecution in Illinois, and Smith was shot and killed when an angry mob invaded the Carthage Jail where he was being held.

“In fall 1846 when Latter-day Saints were driven out of Illinois, they had no other choice but to leave the United States,” Bennett said.

At that time, Iowa was a brand-new state, and Nebraska was still a territory. Mormons were going to cross the Missouri River into the Territory of Nebraska, but they didn’t all make it across the river that fall, Bennett said. So they formed the Grand Encampment, a 36-square-mile settlement east of present-day Council Bluffs along where Highway 92 now crosses the area. It held the passengers of about 1,800 wagons, he said. There were 4,000 people in Council Bluffs, 4,000 in Omaha and another 4,000 Mormons who stayed in the river valley from Missouri Valley down to St. Joseph, Missouri.

“They would gather where there was water and timber and the possibility of growing crops,” he said. “Some of them stayed for four years. It was a critical area for the church to survive between 1848 and 1852.”

Thomas Kane, then living in Pennsylvania, came to the area in 1846 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Mormons, Bennett said.

“Kane could see the Mormons were in deep trouble, and he could also see that they needed legitimacy,” he said.

Kane asked President Polk for permission to recruit Mormons for the Mexican-American War, Bennett said. Existing U.S. troops were located primarily in the East.

“He said their religion is different, but they are American citizens and they should not be treated like this,” Bennett said. “His voice became a voice of moderation to the eastern press.”

A battalion of 500 Mormons was formed and left in 1846 to march to San Diego, he said. They were paid to fight in the war.

Eventually, most of the Mormons settled in Utah and other western states. Some stayed and made their homes in Council Bluffs.

The Kanesville Tabernacle replica will be replaced by an interpretive landscape with a path that winds past statuary, interpretive panels and gardens. The landscape should be finished by November, Bennett said. Renovation of the visitor center will begin next year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.