Honoring local nurses and health care workers through art

A painting event with members of the YMCA Healthy Living Senior Center turned into a way to show appreciation to local nurses and health care workers — by painting angels.

Jenny Dofner, sales director at Primrose Retirement Community, said the idea to paint angels came from an outreach idea that displayed a nurse with angel wings.

“As soon as I saw it, the idea of painting angels immediately came to my mind,” Dofner said.

Shortly after, another idea came to mind — to have them displayed at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

“I wanted to display these angel paintings at Jennie Edmundson for Nurses Week, to show our appreciation to our nurses for everything they do and have done, especially over the past year, since COVID-19,” Dofner said. “But also, not forgetting, all of our health care staff, for what they do.”

Dofner was able to get in touch with nurse Jeanne Armstrong, manager of family and community health resources at Jennie Edmundson. She was able to find a place for the angels to be displayed for all to see.

“It is an honor and privilege to accept these beautiful angel paintings on behalf of all our nurses and health care heroes at Methodist Jennie Edmundson hospital,” Armstrong said.