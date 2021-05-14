Honoring local nurses and health care workers through art

A painting event with members of the YMCA Healthy Living Senior Center turned into a way to show appreciation to local nurses and health care workers — by painting angels.
Jenny Dofner, sales director at Primrose Retirement Community, said the idea to paint angels came from an outreach idea that displayed a nurse with angel wings.
“As soon as I saw it, the idea of painting angels immediately came to my mind,” Dofner said.
Shortly after, another idea came to mind — to have them displayed at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“I wanted to display these angel paintings at Jennie Edmundson for Nurses Week, to show our appreciation to our nurses for everything they do and have done, especially over the past year, since COVID-19,” Dofner said. “But also, not forgetting, all of our health care staff, for what they do.”
Dofner was able to get in touch with nurse Jeanne Armstrong, manager of family and community health resources at Jennie Edmundson. She was able to find a place for the angels to be displayed for all to see.
“It is an honor and privilege to accept these beautiful angel paintings on behalf of all our nurses and health care heroes at Methodist Jennie Edmundson hospital,” Armstrong said.
Stephanie Kenealy, activities director at Primrose, taught the painting class and said she loved how they each turned out a little different.
“Nurses are true angels and I love that I can share my love for teaching and art, both at Primrose and YMCA Healthy Living Senior Center, to make this display honoring all nurses,” Kenealy said. “Art is a universal language that everyone can appreciate, with the bright colors it brings light and joy to the room just as our nurses do.”
Kenealy also painted a larger painting that is on display at Primrose in front of the nursing department.
The angels were on display during National Nurses Week, May 6 to 12.
“I want to personally thank all of our wonderful nurses that do so much for so many and thank all of our nurses at Primrose that have gone above and beyond over this past year,” Dofner said.