Hope-Net Ministries to hold women's conference

Hope-Net Ministries will hold a conference for women who have experienced trauma.
The Women of Worth Conference, titled “Broken to Beautiful,” will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2600 Ave. A in Council Bluffs.
The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Ruthie Oberg, who will give a presentation titled “Dealing with Rejection.” Oberg is a mentor to young women who has helped drug-addicted mothers become reunited with their babies in the foster care system and is an ordained Assemblies of God minister and conference speaker.
There will also be three break-out sessions, of which participants can attend two.
Donna Hoefs, trauma healing coordinator at Fresh Hope in Omaha, will lead a session called “Trauma Healing: Healing the Wounds of the Heart.” The session is an introduction to trauma healing that covers the Bible-based process of beginning to deal with the wounds of one’s heart spiritually, emotionally and physically.
Lori McGoldrick, ministry coach at Mothers of Preschoolers International, will lead a session called “Being Brave.” “Through the story of Hannah, God shows how brave we can all be when we align our desires with him and seek the courage to change our mindset, our relationships and our circumstances,” a description of the conference states.
Dee Johnston, founder of Healing Hearts Ministry in Omaha, will lead “Betrayal: Can I Ever Trust Again?” Are you afraid to be totally honest with your loved ones? “Trust defines everything in a relationship, it builds intimacy and it strengthens bonds,” the description states. “Whether or not trust can ever be restored depends on how badly and deeply it was damaged.”
A continental breakfast will be provided. The registration fee is $25 per person. To register, go to hopenetministries.org.
