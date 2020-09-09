Hope-Net Ministries to hold women's conference

Hope-Net Ministries will hold a conference for women who have experienced trauma.

The Women of Worth Conference, titled “Broken to Beautiful,” will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2600 Ave. A in Council Bluffs.

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Ruthie Oberg, who will give a presentation titled “Dealing with Rejection.” Oberg is a mentor to young women who has helped drug-addicted mothers become reunited with their babies in the foster care system and is an ordained Assemblies of God minister and conference speaker.

There will also be three break-out sessions, of which participants can attend two.

Donna Hoefs, trauma healing coordinator at Fresh Hope in Omaha, will lead a session called “Trauma Healing: Healing the Wounds of the Heart.” The session is an introduction to trauma healing that covers the Bible-based process of beginning to deal with the wounds of one’s heart spiritually, emotionally and physically.