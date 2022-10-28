Husker senior offensive analyst, FCA Champion to speak at First Baptist

First Baptist Church will welcome a special guest speaker Sunday from across the river.

Ron Brown, a senior offensive analyst for the Husker football team, will talk about his personal faith and love for Jesus Christ during the worship service at 11 a.m. at the church at 540 First Ave., according to information from the church.

The Rev. Rick Sweenie from First Baptist is a fan of his.

“I’ve heard him a few times — and a lot of people around Council Bluffs and the metro are familiar with him,” he said.

After Husker football games, Brown leads both teams in prayer, Sweenie said.

“Win or lose, they gather after the game for prayer,” he said.

Brown is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions and a former Nebraska FCA director. He was an assistant coach for the Huskers for 24 seasons, including during the period when the team won three national championships. He is the author of “Sports Parables: Coaching Kingdom Principles through Sports” with Chad Bonham from Cross Training Publishing and also does podcasts and radio programs.

He and Gordon Thiessen, who played football at Nebraska and served with FCA for 30 years, co-founded the nonprofit ministry Kingdom Sports in 2017. The slogan of the organization, based in Omaha, is “We train coaches and athletes to compete biblically,” according to its website, kingdomsports.online. The organization offers videos, study guides and books designed for coaches and athletes. Brown’s videos and Bible studies can be found at calledtocompete.com and sportsparables.com.