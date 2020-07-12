Local group planning public Bible reading

A group of local citizens is looking for volunteers to participate in the fifth annual Iowa 99-County Bible Reading Marathon.

Plans are to hold reading sessions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 21 to July 23 on county property in front of the Historic Pottawattamie County Squirrel Cage Jail, where the Bible reading has been held the past two years, according to Greg Barntsen, one of the organizers of the local observance. A proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds designated June 27 to July 3 and Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 as the official dates of the marathon, but counties usually pick the dates that work best for them.

Volunteers of all ages and denominations are invited to participate, Barntsen said. Readers typically sit in a circle in lawn or folding chairs and read quietly without using a public address system or amplifier. This year, participants in the public reading will sit far enough apart to social distance.

“We’re going to be reading the Old and New Testament out loud,” he said. “Because of COVID and many people not wanting to read in public, we are opening it up to those that want to participate to read the Bible out loud in their home, on their deck or other places of safety.”

As of Friday, Barntsen had 14 people planning to read remotely and about five who volunteered to read in public, he said.