Local volunteers preparing for Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon

Pottawattamie County’s 2022 participation in Iowa’s 99 County Bible Reading Marathon will run from July 14-16 on the lawn of the Squirrel Cage Jail.

Volunteers will read from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14 and 15 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 16, according to Greg Barntsen, who is coordinating the event for the third year.

“I participate because I believe it is important to make other people aware of the importance of reading God’s word and being involved in sharing it with others,” he said.

Barntsen referenced 1 Timothy 4:13, which states, “Until I come, devote yourself to the public reading of scripture, to preaching and to teaching.”

“I think most everyone in this nation would agree that America does have a lot of problems going on today with a lot of wickedness and sin, as evidenced (by) sex trafficking, by the killings that are going on, etc.,” he said.

Barntsen’s hope is that “God will hear our prayers and … heal our nation.”

The goal of the marathon is to have volunteers read the entire Bible in three days, which Barntsen hopes the group can do by dividing reading duties between on-site volunteers and participants who read at home.

“At this point, I think we have about eight people who have indicated they will be participating,” he said. “We will likely have some people read from home that aren’t able to get to the place where we are reading.”

Participants will read books they have requested or that Barntsen assigns them, he said.

Then-Gov. Terry Branstad established the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon in April 2016 by encouraging counties to organize sessions for the public reading of the Bible. The number of counties that participate varies from year to year, depending on local coordinators and how successful they are at recruiting readers.

Pottawattamie County has participated every year, with the number of readers fluctuating. Kellie Evens coordinated the local observance for the first four years. The first year, participants read on the front lawn of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse near the main sidewalk. In 2017, citing complaints by courthouse visitors, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors denied the group a permit to hold the reading on courthouse grounds, but Evens was able to get permission to hold it at Cochran City Park.

Since then, local organizers have received approval to hold the event on the lawn of the Squirrel Cage Jail, which is county property but farther out of the way for courthouse patrons.

Those interested in participating can email Barntsen at GGBarntsen@smithpeterson.com.