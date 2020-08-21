Mindfulness class returns to help people find peace during the pandemic

Lotus Monastery, 829 Ave. A, will resume its mindfulness class after being put on hold in March due to COVID-19.

The class will be held in the garden of the temple on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. No cost or registration is required to participate.

“Please come five to 10 minutes before 8 a.m., because the class will start promptly at 8,” said Nina Hoang, a spokesperson for the temple. “With all the stress of this pandemic time, mindfulness will be one of the ways to help people get through this. We have started again for a few weeks.”

Hoang describes the temple as peaceful with the sounds of wind-chimes and soft meditation music. Masks will be required, as will social distancing. If weather does not permit outdoor class it will be moved to the main hall inside.

“The practice will focus on body scanning, mindful walking and mindful eating,” Hoang said. “Any questions and concerns will be discussed and answered at the end of the class.”

The class will be guided by Venerable Lien Tri, head nun of the temple.