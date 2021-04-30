Mindfulness classes return Sunday

After being cancelled during the winter months, Sister Tri has announced the return of mindful classes at the Budhist Center, also known as the Lotus Monastery.

The first class will be on Sunday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the gardens (weather permitting). The gardens have recently been refurbished and replanted. In the case of bad weather, class will move to the main hall of the Monastery.

Both beginner and advanced mindful techniques will be taught in classes. Masks and social distancing will be in place.

Classes are free, open to the public and will continue to be held every Sunday at the Budhist Center, 829 Ave. A.

