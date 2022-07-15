Organizers see strong showing on first day of Bible reading marathon

“Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night,” states Psalm 1:1-2 in the New International Version of the Bible. “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither — whatever they do prospers.”

The book of Psalms was one of those being read on the first day of the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon Thursday in Pottawattamie County. The goal of the event is to read all 66 books of the Bible (39 in the Old Testament and 27 in the New Testament.)

A couple dozen volunteers participated in the first shift, reading aloud while sitting in lawn chairs or on the ground under a large shade tree on the front lawn of the Squirrel Cage Jail in Council Bluffs.

“We’re encouraged about the participation,” said Greg Barntsen, co-coordinator of local participation in the event. “We are encouraged because we have people this year we didn’t have last year.”

Participants are not limited to on-site readers, Barntsen said.

“There are people, most of them older, who can’t come, so they’re reading at home,” he said.

Barntsen divided leadership duties with co-coordinator Courtney Williams, who was part of the event for the fifth year. She oversaw the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and he took over from 2 to 7 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., the group had finished reading 28 books of the Bible, and readers were working on Job, Exodus, Psalms and Romans, according to Williams. So far, 22 people had read at the public site on the front lawn of the Pottawattamie County Squirrel Cage Jail and another three or four who were unable to come to the public location had participated remotely, she said.

Williams helped provide volunteers, as she and her six children all participated Thursday. Her son, Malachi, was the one who chose Psalms as his book to read.

“Of the six, three help read and three listen — and color,” she said. “It’s a great family activity. We have our lunch so we can picnic while we’re reading.”

Williams’ husband, Ken, plans to attend when his work schedule permits.

“Reading out loud really slows you down, which helps you pay attention to the words, but it’s something people thinking about how much they can read need to consider,” she said.

Williams, as well as several local churches, helped recruit volunteers for the reading marathon.

“I’ve been reaching out to churches to let them know about the opportunity in their community,” she said.

Eight churches had been represented by 4:30 Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by Courtney Grant. There is a Facebook group for the local effort at facebook.com/groups/Pottawattamiecountybiblereadingmarathon.

Participants are gathering again from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Friday) and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Those interested in reading can email Barntsen at GGBarntsen@smithpeterson.com.