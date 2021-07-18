Pence, Noem lament state of the union at Iowa Christian conservative event

DES MOINES — The past seven months under a Democratic administration have made the America of the previous four years unrecognizable to the political speakers at a Christian conservative event held Friday in Des Moines.

Former vice president Mike Pence, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were among the speakers at The Family Leadership Summit, the 10th annual event hosted by The Family Leader, an Iowa-based Christian conservative advocacy organization.

Pence, Noem and Pompeo are all possible Republican presidential candidates for 2024 — likely depending on whether former President Donald Trump decides to run again — and they took turns lambasting President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The damage they’ve done to this country in such a short period of time,” Pence lamented during his remarks.

Noem talked about recently becoming a grandmother for the first time, and offered her own lament.

“I really hate this America that we’re giving (her new granddaughter),” Noem said. “I don’t recognize the country I had an opportunity to grow up in.”